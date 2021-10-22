‘Getting it done’: Pandemic gave musician David Climaco Garcia ‘urgency’ to finish album

Editor’s note: Venue Plus continues “In Case You Didn’t Know,” a weekly feature with fun tidbits about New Mexicans and their projects.

Getting to the release of “Between the Devil and Me” has been a long haul for David Climaco Garcia.

“I started this just as the pandemic just was starting,” the Albuquerque-based musician said. “It feels so great to have the album out.”

The album was released Oct. 15.

Garcia’s been writing songs for about 30 years, but the impetus for the new album started with an online class he was taking at the Berklee College of Music in Boston.

“It was just to jump-start my writing,” he says. “As we were beginning the class, something about the environment was fertile. It was like every single song came out a full-fledged tune. It was like the pandemic gave me this urgency. It was about getting it done.”

During the 12-week course, Garcia worked on one tune for about two weeks.

Then the floodgates opened.

“As I rolled into summer, I wanted to record them with my normal band,” he says. “But we couldn’t get together or find time to get into a studio and record it. We tried to record at my home studio, but there were too many fights that we would have broken up.”

Then he met Bill Palmer and went to Howlin’ Dog Studio in Alamosa, Colorado.

At the studio, he found inspiration again.

“The studio is located just as the Rockies fork out,” he says. “The water is flowing, and it was just amazing.”

After arriving back in Albuquerque, he put the record on the shelf for a few months.

As he began track his vocals and guitar at his home studio, his mother began to fall ill.

“She was in the hospital for two weeks without anyone seeing her,” he says. “She was diagnosed with terminal cancer.”

Garcia’s mom moved in with his family, and they began another journey.

“I would split my time finishing the album with taking care of her,” he says. “When the album was finished, we went for a drive in the mountains and listened to the whole album together. Two days later, she was gone. I look at it as a huge blessing she got to hear it, because she was part of my journey with the album.”

Garcia says this album is different from the ones he’s released in the past.

“I put every bit of my ability in it,” he says. “It’s done professionally in every way.”

Garcia is waiting to perform live shows again. In the meantime, here are five things you probably didn’t know about him: