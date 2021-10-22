 Fright night: Tractor Brewing hosts 'Stranger Things'-inspired show, with drag queens, live music - Albuquerque Journal

Fright night: Tractor Brewing hosts ‘Stranger Things’-inspired show, with drag queens, live music

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Members of the Blackout Theatre prepare for a performance. (Courtesy of the Blackout Theatre Company)

Drag queens, “Stranger Things” and live music will imbue Tractor Brewing Co. in Wells Park this Saturday, Oct. 23, to raise money for a local theater company.

Money raised at this Halloween-inspired event will benefit the Blackout Theatre.

The Stranger Things Drag Queen Bingo & Carnival will start at 6 p.m. and go until 11 p.m. This is a 21-plus event, and tickets are $8 in advance and $10 the day of the event.

Lauren Albonico, president of the Blackout board, said the theater has a specific local focus.

“We do storytelling based on New Mexico cuentos and legends and original stories,” she said. “It’s Albuquerque- and New Mexico-centered storytelling.”

The entertainment will start at 6:30 p.m. with the Diné country music band Midnight Stew, followed by Drag Queen Bingo, with queen and host Renné Toya Bouvier.

Punk bands All Thicc and Illegal Aliens will finish out the night at 9 p.m. with a jam session on the outdoor stage.

Spectral Youth will sling its spooky wares, which include T-shirts featuring cult classic horror movies. To see their merchandise, visit instagram.com/spectralyouth.

Taste of Love and Greek 2 Me food trucks will be on hand as well.

The brewery is at 1800 Fourth NW. Advance tickets are available at holdmyticket.com.

SPOOKYTACULAR EVENTS: Local brewers and distillers are gathering at Cottonwood Mall on Saturday, Oct. 23, for a scary good time.

The Boo & Brew event and take place from 3 to 7 p.m. in the parking lot near Fallout Trampoline.

Boxing Beer, Sandia Hard Cider, Brew Lab 101, Left Turn Distilling and Sheehan Winery will be offering cocktails and wines.

There will be live music as well. Innastate will hit the stage at 3 p.m., followed by Reviva at 4:20 p.m. and Elder Grown at 5:50 p.m.

Blankets and chairs are encouraged.

One brew pass is $15 and includes a pint cup. Kids and designated drivers are $5. Tickets at eventbrite.com.


