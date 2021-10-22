 Latin film showcase: Cine Magnífico! will screen 23 movies from Spanish-speaking countries - Albuquerque Journal

Latin film showcase: Cine Magnífico! will screen 23 movies from Spanish-speaking countries

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

A scene from “Amores Modernos,” which will screen at the Cine Magnfico! the Albuquerque Latinx Film Festival. (Courtesy of Instituto Cervantes)

Cine Magnífico! the Albuquerque Latinx Film Festival has given visibility over the years to films and artists from all Spanish-speaking countries.

This year – the ninth edition – is no different.

There are 23 films and shorts that are New Mexico premieres and in some cases are U.S. premieres, which will screen as part of the festival which takes place in Albuquerque on Friday, Oct. 22, through Sunday, Oct. 24.

According to Silvia Rodríguez Grijalba, Instituto Cervantes de Albuquerque executive director, all the films are directed by Latino filmmakers, because the mission of the Cervantes Institute and its Latino Film Festival is to raise awareness of the culture.

Curating the film festival did take some time.

“It has been particularly complicated, because we were not sure if we would be able to do it in person, on the one hand, and, on the other hand, if European guests we had thought of inviting would be able to come, Rodríguez Grijalba says. “In the end, we have made a great selection of films, and the opening will be with the presence of the director of ‘Amores Modernos,’ Matías Meyer. The closing film, ‘Karen,’ cannot count on the physical presence of its director and star, Christina Rosenvinge, but we will have a Zoom meeting with them.”

Rodríguez Grijalba says this year’s festival wants to focus, in addition to the artistic, on everything related to the film industry, as Albuquerque and New Mexico are becoming major players in the industry.

“To this end, we will be holding several roundtables with experts and professionals from the film world, as well as meetings with local and international filmmakers and actors,” she says. “Our festival is more than a festival; it is a showcase.”

Rodríguez Grijalba and her staff worked to ensure that many of the films were having a New Mexico premiere or a United States premiere.

She says New Mexico filmmakers will be represented with films from Alejandro Montoya Marín, who will present his feature film “Millennium Bugs.”

Albuquerque Film Office Liaison Cyndy McCrossen will lead a Zoom meeting to explain why Albuquerque is the new Hollywood and how it is aiming to attract Latin and European filming to the city.

Spanish and Portuguese Department at the University of New Mexico, Santiago Vaquera-Vásquez, will lead the talk “Albuquerque: El Dorado of the Film Industry,” accompanied by directors Steven Burhoe, De’Angelo Bethea and Colin A. Borden.

“We have invited guests like Elvi Cano who comes from Los Angeles to know our city, and she is a great ambassador when it comes to get filming for Latin production companies,” she says.

Rodríguez Grijalba is proud of the diverse programming of the festival.

“The selection is done very carefully,” she says. “Each one has something special or something that might interest a particular audience. One of my efforts is to include a lot of films made by women and also discussions with them. The roundtables are 90% female, which I think is interesting.”

To view or download a full schedule, visit cinemagnifico.com.

Cine Magnífico! the Albuquerque Latinx Film Festival
WHEN: Friday, Oct. 22 through Sunday, Oct. 24
WHERE: Guild Cinema, 3405 Central NE, or National Hispanic Cultural Center, 1701 Fourth SW
HOW MUCH: $15 general screening; $25 for a four-movie punch card; $45 full festival pass at cinemagnifico.com


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Latin film showcase: Cine Magnífico! will screen 23 movies ...
Albuquerque News
Cine Magnífico! the Albuquerque Latinx Film ... Cine Magnífico! the Albuquerque Latinx Film Festival has given visibility over the years to f ...
2
Judge hands down six year sentence to man involved ...
ABQnews Seeker
A man was sentenced to 6 ... A man was sentenced to 6 years in prison Thursday for his role in a 2017 crash that killed an Albuquerque woman and her ...
3
Crime Stoppers ups reward for ABQ homicide cases
ABQnews Seeker
The cash reward for tips in ... The cash reward for tips in Albuquerque slayings has more than doubled as the city grapples with a record-breaking year of homicides - many ...
4
Suspect held in monthlong string of robberies
ABQnews Seeker
Bandit apologized to victims in over ... Bandit apologized to victims in over a dozen alleged heists
5
Regents, city council give approval for south campus TIDD
ABQnews Seeker
The University of New Mexico moved ... The University of New Mexico moved a step closer to launching a massive development project on its south campus, which school officials envision will ...
6
ABQ stadium bond question is botched
ABQnews Seeker
Ballot correctly describes gross receipts tax ... Ballot correctly describes gross receipts tax issue, then mislabels it as GO bond
7
Man who fell from Pit suite settles for $144K
ABQnews Seeker
State paid one-third of settlement, while ... State paid one-third of settlement, while contractors on renovation paid the remainder
8
Man charged in mother's slaying on West Side
ABQnews Seeker
She had posted bond for son ... She had posted bond for son on Oct. 5 to clear a warrant
9
DA to refer Gonzales fraud case to State Police
ABQnews Seeker
Case to be forwarded after mayoral ... Case to be forwarded after mayoral election