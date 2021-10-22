 Spice world: 'Dune' a mind-boggling, jaw-dropping futuristic feast for the senses - Albuquerque Journal

Spice world: ‘Dune’ a mind-boggling, jaw-dropping futuristic feast for the senses

By Richard Roeper / Universal Press Syndicate

Timothe Chalamet as Paul Atreides and Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica Atreides in “Dune.” (Chiabella James/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

The jaw-dropping visuals and pulse-pounding sound editing in Denis Villeneuve’s stunningly gorgeous “Dune” are so awesome they make up for the slow-moving and quite familiar storyline, which is basically the New Testament meets “Mad Max” meets “Star Wars.”

And, yes, I know Frank Herbert’s source material novel was published a dozen years before George Lucas’ cowboy space opera and no doubt influenced Lucas. But we’re talking about cinematic adaptations here, so that’s my opener, and I’m sticking with it.

Herbert’s landmark 1965 novel is so dense and layered and enormously complex that many have long believed it was folly to even attempt a big-screen adaptation, and that was certainly borne out in David Lynch’s 1984 version, which even David Lynch didn’t like.

But Villeneuve (“Blade Runner 2049,” “Arrival”) is a master at creating mind-boggling futuristic worlds, and he tops himself with the overwhelmingly striking imagery in “Dune.” Whether we’re gazing in wonder at some of the most gigantic spacecraft in movie history, the fashionably functional battle costumery, the helicopter-like ornithopters with multiple blades that make them zip about like menacing insects, or the spectacularly vast and forbidding sand-and-spice desert planet Arrakis, aka Dune, this is a feast for the senses.

Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck and Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides in “Dune.” (Chiabella James/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

“Dune” is set in the year 10191 (none of that 30 years in the future nonsense here!), in which the Emperor of the Known Universe has decreed that House Atreides should oversee the ongoing colonization of the desert planet Arrakis, the source of the most valuable commodity in the world: a glimmering “spice” that is essentially a drug that can produce longer life spans, increased vigor and other powers. (In the original work, it’s clearly a metaphor for oil as well.)

Meet the key members of House Atreides – and this is a fantastically gifted cast:

• Duke Leto (Oscar Isaac) is a wise and bearded and benevolent ruler who sincerely hopes to become partners with the Fremen, native inhabitants of Arrakis who have long been oppressed by foreign governments and armies.

• Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) is described as the Duke’s longtime concubine, but she is, for all intents and purposes, his wife and his equal – and she comes from a long line of women known as the Bene Gesserit Sisterhood. And let’s just say you don’t want to mess with these mysterious and powerful sisters.

• Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) is the callow son of Leto and Jessica, who some believe is the messiah. Paul is just learning to use his special gifts, including “The Voice,” a frightening and devastating form of mind control.

• Duncan Idaho (Jason Momoa), the swashbuckling soldier who looks after Paul like he’s a little brother.

• And Gurney Halleck (Josh Brolin), the obligatory stern taskmaster who teaches Paul about weapons and self-defense.

Once Duke Leto and his troops and his family are ensconced on Arrakis, they have to contend with not only the deeply distrustful Fremen, who are tucked away in the most forbidding trenches and corners of the planet, but also with the villainous, grotesquely oversized, Jabba-the-Hutt-like Baron Vladimir Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgard), the former steward of Arrakis, who has been booted from the planet and will stop at nothing to exact his bloody revenge on House Atreides.

Thanks to the magnificently malevolent performance by the great Skarsgard and some Oscar-worthy makeup and special effects, Vladimir Harkonnen is one of the most memorable antagonists in recent film history.

Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica Atreides and Timothe Chalamet as Paul Atreides in Dune. (Chiabella James/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

As we continue to marvel at the color-coordinated battle gear, the stark and vast interiors and the beautiful yet daunting outside world of Arrakis, Chalamet’s Paul struggles to interpret his dreams, which often feature a beautiful Fremen warrior named Chani (Zendaya), who seems to hold the key to his fate.

Meanwhile, Paul’s almost apparition-like Aunt Gaius Helen Mohiam (it’s Charlotte Rampling beneath the veil) puts Paul to the test in harrowing fashion to determine whether he is indeed the chosen one. And oh, yes, there are some terrific battle sequences and some emotionally impactful deaths, and we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention Javier Bardem acting as if he’s doing Shakespeare onstage as he plays Stilgar, the leader of a cunning and dangerous Fremen tribe.

They really should have called this “Dune, Part 1,” as the movie ends at the halfway point of the story, with one major character intoning, “This is just the beginning.”

It will quite likely be two or three years before we see Part 2, which is still in pre-production. But now that the stage has been set in such lavish and epic fashion, it’s not unreasonable to expect the rest of the journey to be even more impressive.

‘Dune’
3 stars
RATED: PG-13 (for sequences of strong violence, some violence, some disturbing images and suggestive material)
WHEN: Now showing
WHERE: AMC 12, Century Rio 24, Cottonwood, High Ridge, Icon Cinema, Winrock 16, Starlight 8 (Los Lunas), Premiere (Rio Rancho) and streaming on HBO Max


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Way Out West Film Fest features 88 movies with ...
Entertainment
Twenty-two feature-length films.Sixty-six short films shown ... Twenty-two feature-length films.Sixty-six short films shown in 10 shorts programs. ...
2
'A sense of pride': Film festival aims to give ...
Entertainment
When he was growing up Chinese ... When he was growing up Chinese American, most of the films Paul Jew would watch presented stereotypi ...
3
NM film industry braces for Monday strike
ABQnews Seeker
Governor backs union members, hopes for ... Governor backs union members, hopes for 'productive dialogue'
4
In the pink: Three breweries host virtual 5K to ...
Albuquerque News
Three local breweries are teaming up ... Three local breweries are teaming up to help women battling breast cancer with their Dash & Drin ...
5
'Incredible machine': Ben Mehl thrilled to join cast for ...
Entertainment
Ben Mehl didn't know much about ... Ben Mehl didn't know much about the TV series "You" before he auditioned for the third season. ...
6
Fruitful reunion: Former classmates at Santa Fe University of ...
Entertainment
It's been nearly 20 years since ... It's been nearly 20 years since Sam Quinn and Connor McLean met as theater students at the Santa Fe ...
7
Just for laughs: Albuquerque Funny Fiesta features local and ...
Albuquerque News
Albuquerque's comedy scene is full of ... Albuquerque's comedy scene is full of talent.For the second year, Albuquerque Funny Fi ...
8
Humans vs. nature: 'Thunder Rises' explores conflict between wilderness ...
Blogs
Evan Curtis began filming the stop-motion ... Evan Curtis began filming the stop-motion animated film "Thunder Rises" in fall 2019.H ...
9
'A good space to be in': Singer-songwriter Jonathan Foster ...
Entertainment
It's a chilly day in Portland, ... It's a chilly day in Portland, Oregon, and Jonathan Foster is taking part of the day for himself.
10
Street smarts: Thai Street eatery offers tasty, spicy Southeast ...
Dining Reviews
As restaurateurs go, Michelle Waterson ... As restaurateurs go, Michelle Waterson and Joshua Gomez have unorthodox backgrounds.< ...