In brief: Lobo volleyball, soccer have home games Thursday; Lovelady leads golf qualifier

By ABQJournal News Staff

Lovelady keeps lead in qualifier

Tom Lovelady has a two-stroke lead coming into Thursday’s third round of the Korn Ferry Tour qualifying event taking place at UNM Championship South Golf Course. The top 19 players in the field of 75 after Friday’s fourth and final round advance to the final Tour qualifying stage.

Lovelady, of Jupiter, Fla., and a member of two national championship teams at Alabama, is at 7-under 135 halfway through the tournament, following up his first-round 66 with a second-round 69.

Corey Pereira of Cameron Park, Calif., is at 5-under 137. Las Vegas, Nev.’s Kyler Dunkle, whose 67 was the best second round on Wednesday, is one of three golfers at 4-under.

Lobo soccer at home Thursday

A 7:30 p.m. Thursday date vs. Colorado College starts a two-game home stand for the New Mexico women’s soccer team (10-4-1, 5-2-1), which is tied for the Mountain West Conference lead and is trying to defend its league title.

“We’re really happy to be home and at least be on our field and play in front of our fans,” said UNM coach Heather Dyche, whose team turns around and plays its home finale Sunday vs. Air Force.

The Lobos scuffled (1-2-1) on their recently concluded four-match road swing, but the finale, a 2-1 win Sunday at Fresno State (7-5-3, 5-2-1), tied the Lobos with the Bulldogs for first place.

Colorado College (3-9-3, 2-3-3) has had draws in its last two matches.

UNM’s Jadyn Edwards and Zaria Katesigwa remain tied for the most goals in the conference, along with San Diego State’s Denise Castro, with eight. Edwards is also the league leader in shots (64), shots on goal (29), and points (21).

Lobo volleyball to host SJSU

New Mexico hits the halfway point of Mountain West Conference volleyball this week and it’s a pivotal time for the Lobos. UNM (14-5, 5-3) comes into Thursday’s 6:30 p.m. Johnson Center match (streaming live at themw.com) against San Jose State (11-7, 5-3) tied with the Spartans and UNLV for third place.

Nine teams are legitimately contending for six spots in the MWC’s postseason tourney. The Lobos know they need to shake off last week’s 0-2 road trip to Colorado State and Wyoming.

Because of the league’s unbalanced schedule, UNM faces San Jose State just once this season. That adds potential tiebreaker importance to Thursday’s match.

“It does,” libero Alena Moldan said, “but we have to look at it like any other match and focus on how we play and execute. The thing for us is to protect the den.”

UNM is 7-1 at home with its lone loss coming to UC San Diego at the Pit. The Lobos are 5-0 at Johnson Center.


