 US salmonella outbreak tied to onions sickens more than 650 - Albuquerque Journal

US salmonella outbreak tied to onions sickens more than 650

By Mike Stobbe / Associated Press

NEW YORK — A salmonella outbreak tied to onions has sickened more than 650 people in 37 states, U.S. health officials said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said at least 129 people have been hospitalized. No one has died. Nearly all of the illnesses were reported in August and September, and the largest numbers of cases were in Texas and Oklahoma.

The outbreak has been traced to whole red, white and yellow onions imported from Chihuahua, Mexico, and distributed throughout the United States by ProSource Inc., the CDC said this week.

The company told health officials that the onions were last imported in late August. But onions can be stored for months and may still be in homes and businesses, officials said.

Consumers are advised not to buy or eat whole fresh red, white, or yellow onions imported from Chihuahua and distributed by ProSource, and to throw out any whole red, white, or yellow onions that do not have a sticker or packaging.

___

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Health officials prepare for rollout of COVID vaccine for ...
ABQnews Seeker
State has pre-ordered 66,000 doses over ... State has pre-ordered 66,000 doses over three waves
2
CYFD probes child's death, reviews procedures
ABQnews Seeker
Aunt says she reported abuse of ... Aunt says she reported abuse of tot, siblings; dad, grandmother charged
3
Beautiful day for an old, blind dog
Blogs
A group of cyclists carried the ... A group of cyclists carried the weak, fragile dog down the mountain to safety – and a foster home
4
CYFD to open bids for tech upgrade
ABQnews Seeker
Change follows departure of former Cabinet ... Change follows departure of former Cabinet secretary, who pushed for single vendor
5
Suspect held in monthlong string of robberies
ABQnews Seeker
Bandit apologized to victims in over ... Bandit apologized to victims in over a dozen alleged heists
6
Competency hearing set in school shooting
ABQnews Seeker
13-year-old will be tried as a ... 13-year-old will be tried as a juvenile if he is deemed fit
7
Pecos River set for major water shortages
ABQnews Seeker
Agencies propose repairing infrastructure, removing invasive ... Agencies propose repairing infrastructure, removing invasive plant species
8
Advisory panel endorses redistricting maps for New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
Lawmakers plan to convene in December ... Lawmakers plan to convene in December to redraw a range of boundaries
9
NM awards millions for child care
From the newspaper
Checks start going out this month ... Checks start going out this month and could be a lifeline for struggling child care centers
10
Judge: Teacher pension fund can set salaries
Courts
Suit filed after governors blocked officials' ... Suit filed after governors blocked officials' raises