 Texas urges Supreme Court to leave abortion law in place - Albuquerque Journal

Texas urges Supreme Court to leave abortion law in place

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

WASHINGTON — Texas on Thursday urged the Supreme Court to leave in place its law banning most abortions and told the justices there’s no reason to rush into the case.

The state filed its response Thursday to the Biden administration’s call on the high court to block the law, the most restrictive abortion curb in the nation, and rule conclusively this term on the measure’s constitutionality.

The court’s intervention at this early stage, before a federal appeals court has ruled on the law, would be highly unusual but not unprecedented.

In its court filing, Texas defended an order by a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that allowed the abortion law to go back into effect after a lower-court judge put it on hold.

“In sum, far from being demonstrably wrong, the Fifth Circuit’s conclusion that Texas is likely to prevail was entirely right,” the state wrote.

The Biden administration argues the law is “clearly unconstitutional” because it bans abortions at roughly six weeks, long before a fetus can survive outside the womb. The Supreme Court’s major abortion rulings make clear that states can regulate but not prohibit abortions before the point of fetal viability.

But the Texas law was written to evade early federal court review and, apart from a 48-hour period in early October, the effort has succeeded. Clinics have said abortions are down by about 80% since the law took effect last month, and women in Texas have flocked to clinics in other states to obtain abortions.

Texas also is opposing the Biden administration’s call for the court to take up the abortion law and rule on its constitutionality, even though the 5th Circuit has yet to do so.

But the state said that if the court agrees to the Biden administration’s request, it also should consider whether to overrule high-court rulings that reach back nearly 50 years guaranteeing a right to an abortion.

The court already has the issue on its agenda in a case from Mississippi that will be argued on Dec. 1.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Health officials prepare for rollout of COVID vaccine for ...
ABQnews Seeker
State has pre-ordered 66,000 doses over ... State has pre-ordered 66,000 doses over three waves
2
CYFD probes child's death, reviews procedures
ABQnews Seeker
Aunt says she reported abuse of ... Aunt says she reported abuse of tot, siblings; dad, grandmother charged
3
Beautiful day for an old, blind dog
Blogs
A group of cyclists carried the ... A group of cyclists carried the weak, fragile dog down the mountain to safety – and a foster home
4
CYFD to open bids for tech upgrade
ABQnews Seeker
Change follows departure of former Cabinet ... Change follows departure of former Cabinet secretary, who pushed for single vendor
5
Suspect held in monthlong string of robberies
ABQnews Seeker
Bandit apologized to victims in over ... Bandit apologized to victims in over a dozen alleged heists
6
Competency hearing set in school shooting
ABQnews Seeker
13-year-old will be tried as a ... 13-year-old will be tried as a juvenile if he is deemed fit
7
Pecos River set for major water shortages
ABQnews Seeker
Agencies propose repairing infrastructure, removing invasive ... Agencies propose repairing infrastructure, removing invasive plant species
8
Advisory panel endorses redistricting maps for New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
Lawmakers plan to convene in December ... Lawmakers plan to convene in December to redraw a range of boundaries
9
NM awards millions for child care
From the newspaper
Checks start going out this month ... Checks start going out this month and could be a lifeline for struggling child care centers
10
Judge: Teacher pension fund can set salaries
Courts
Suit filed after governors blocked officials' ... Suit filed after governors blocked officials' raises