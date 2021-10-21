State seeking new members for cannabis committee

New Mexico is taking applications to fill two open positions on the state’s new Cannabis Regulatory Advisory Committee.

The openings on the 17-member committee, which is intended to help develop rules governing the state’s newly legal recreational cannabis industry, were created by the death of member Chase Gentry and the resignation of member Miguel Santistevan, according to a news release from the New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department. The open positions are for a person with expertise in small business development and a person with experience in environmental science, according to the release.

The Cannabis Regulation Act, signed into law earlier this year, established the Cannabis Regulatory Advisory Committee to advise the state’s Cannabis Control Division on creating rules around a variety of topics, ranging from economic and cultural diversity in the industry to the protection of public health and safety, according to RLD’s website. The law required the advisory committee to be established by Sept. 1, before recreational sales begin in New Mexico next year.

Interested candidates can apply online at www.ccd.rld.state.nm.us/cannabis-regulatory-advisory-committee-applications. Applications will be accepted from Thursday through 6 p.m. on the following Wednesday.