 FBI: Suspect decapitated man, torched head on Navajo Nation - Albuquerque Journal

FBI: Suspect decapitated man, torched head on Navajo Nation

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

What goes around, comes around.

That’s what authorities say a bloodied hitchhiker told his ride hours after he decapitated a man with an ax and threw his head into a woodstove earlier this month in western New Mexico.

Shilo Oldrock, 28, a member of the Navajo Nation, is charged with murder in Indian Country in the Oct. 10 incident that left a man in his 40s — referred to as “John Doe” in federal court documents — dead in Navajo, New Mexico.

Oldrock, who faces up to life in prison, will remain in custody pending trial.

According to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court:

FBI agents responded around 11:25 a.m. to the investigation of a slaying at a rural home off Route 12. Agents found the man’s decapitated body at the bottom of the stairs in front of the house.

They found a bloody ax near the body and a charred human head inside the woodstove of the home. The man’s cousin had found the body and told agents Oldrock was responsible for Doe’s death.

He said Oldrock and his girlfriend were homeless and would stay at his cousin’s home. The cousin told agents Oldrock had been arrested the week before for attacking Doe.

A neighbor of Doe’s told agents he picked up Oldrock walking alongside the road. He said Oldrock had a black eye, cuts to his face and blood on his hands and clothes.

The neighbor told agents Oldrock wanted to be dropped at the flea market where his mother worked. He said Oldrock told him he killed Doe because he had previously killed Oldrock’s uncle and attacked his mother.

The neighbor told agents Oldrock said he cut off Doe’s head with an ax and threw it in the woodstove.

“Oldrock stated ‘what goes around, comes around,’ ” the complaint states.

Oldrock’s mother told agents her son got dropped off at the flea market and “appeared visibly intoxicated” with a black eye. She said he told her, “see ya mom, love you mom” before leaving in another vehicle.


