 Santa Fe deputies respond to 'incident' at movie set - Albuquerque Journal

Santa Fe deputies respond to ‘incident’ at movie set

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Deputies responded to an ‘incident’ Thursday afternoon at a movie set outside Santa Fe.

Juan Rios, a spokesman for the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, would not give any details on the incident.

He said deputies responded sometime before 2:45 p.m. to the Bonanza Creek Ranch where the movie “Rust” is being filmed this month.

The movie, a Western directed by Joel Souza, stars Alec Baldwin and Jensen Ackles among others and tells the story of a teenage boy who goes on the run with his estranged grandfather after the boy is sentenced in the accidental killing of a local rancher.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Albuquerque's median home price now $298,000
ABQnews Seeker
Metro Albuquerque's rapid home price growth ... Metro Albuquerque's rapid home price growth has leveled off slightly in recent months, but tha ...
2
State seeking new members for cannabis committee
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico is taking applications to ... New Mexico is taking applications to fill two open positions on the state's new Cannabis Regulatory Advisory Committee.
3
Santa Fe deputies respond to 'incident' at movie set
ABQnews Seeker
Deputies responded to an 'incident' Thursday ... Deputies responded to an 'incident' Thursday afternoon at a movie set outside Santa Fe. Juan Rios, a spokesman for the Santa Fe County Sheriff's ...
4
Crime Stoppers ups reward for ABQ homicide cases
ABQnews Seeker
The cash reward for tips in ... The cash reward for tips in Albuquerque slayings has more than doubled as the city grapples with a record-breaking year of homicides - many ...
5
FBI: Suspect decapitated man, torched head on Navajo Nation
ABQnews Seeker
What goes around, comes around. That’s ... What goes around, comes around. That’s what authorities say a bloodied hitchhiker told his ride hours after he decapitated a man with an ax ...
6
CYFD probes child's death, reviews procedures
ABQnews Seeker
Aunt says she reported abuse of ... Aunt says she reported abuse of tot, siblings; dad, grandmother charged
7
CYFD to open bids for tech upgrade
ABQnews Seeker
Change follows departure of former Cabinet ... Change follows departure of former Cabinet secretary, who pushed for single vendor
8
Competency hearing set in school shooting
ABQnews Seeker
13-year-old will be tried as a ... 13-year-old will be tried as a juvenile if he is deemed fit
9
Advisory panel endorses redistricting maps for New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
Lawmakers plan to convene in December ... Lawmakers plan to convene in December to redraw a range of boundaries