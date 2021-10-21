Santa Fe deputies respond to ‘incident’ at movie set

Deputies responded to an ‘incident’ Thursday afternoon at a movie set outside Santa Fe.

Juan Rios, a spokesman for the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, would not give any details on the incident.

He said deputies responded sometime before 2:45 p.m. to the Bonanza Creek Ranch where the movie “Rust” is being filmed this month.

The movie, a Western directed by Joel Souza, stars Alec Baldwin and Jensen Ackles among others and tells the story of a teenage boy who goes on the run with his estranged grandfather after the boy is sentenced in the accidental killing of a local rancher.