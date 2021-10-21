 Albuquerque's median home price now $298,000 - Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque’s median home price now $298,000

By Stephen Hamway / Journal Staff Writer

A for-sale sign sits in front of a house off of Coal Avenue in Albuquerque on Sept. 20. The median price for a single-family home in metro Albuquerque was $298,000 during the third quarter of 2020, the highest on record for a full quarter. (Mike Sandoval/For the Journal)

Metro Albuquerque’s rapid home price growth has leveled off slightly in recent months, but that didn’t stop the market from setting a new record high in the last quarter.

During the third quarter of the year, from July through September, the median sale price of a single family home in the metro area stood at $298,000, while the mean sale price was $344,775, according to a new report from the Greater Albuquerque Association of Realtors.

Both figures were increases of at least 16% over the same period of 2020, and GAAR board president Belinda Franco confirmed that they were the highest over a full quarter in the city’s history.

“It’s a market that we’ve just never seen before,” Franco said.

Still, Franco and local Realtor Tego Venturi agreed that the market has slowed slightly since the start of the summer. The median sale price dipped slightly after hitting $300,000 in June, and fewer homes are selling with multiple offers. Venturi said the recent slowdown has more to do with seasonal impacts, with students back in school for the fall, than any underlying change in the market.

“Compared to any other time, it’s still a very, very strong seller’s market,” Venturi said.

The number of closed sales and new listings for single-family homes each dropped compared to the third quarter of 2020, which Franco attributed to limited inventory. Venturi added that buyer fatigue may be a factor as well, as potential home-buyers look to wait out the tight market.

On the other hand, Franco noted that single-family attached homes, including townhomes and condominiums, saw more listings and closed sales than in 2020. Franco said more buyers may be looking at that option, which has traditionally been less popular in Albuquerque, as the cost of single-family homes continues to rise.

“There is that light at the end of the tunnel for first-time home-buyers,” Franco said.

Going into the winter, both Franco and Venturi said they expect price growth to continue flattening out due to seasonality. Venturi said a downturn reminiscent of the Great Recession remains unlikely, but a slowdown in the market’s rapid price growth may be a welcome sight for the market.

“We can’t continue at this pace, for sure,” he said.

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Albuquerque's median home price now $298,000
ABQnews Seeker
Metro Albuquerque's rapid home price growth ... Metro Albuquerque's rapid home price growth has leveled off slightly in recent months, but tha ...
2
State seeking new members for cannabis committee
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico is taking applications to ... New Mexico is taking applications to fill two open positions on the state's new Cannabis Regulatory Advisory Committee.
3
Crime Stoppers ups reward for ABQ homicide cases
ABQnews Seeker
The cash reward for tips in ... The cash reward for tips in Albuquerque slayings has more than doubled as the city grapples with a record-breaking year of homicides - many ...
4
FBI: Suspect decapitated man, torched head on Navajo Nation
ABQnews Seeker
What goes around, comes around. That’s ... What goes around, comes around. That’s what authorities say a bloodied hitchhiker told his ride hours after he decapitated a man with an ax ...
5
CYFD probes child's death, reviews procedures
ABQnews Seeker
Aunt says she reported abuse of ... Aunt says she reported abuse of tot, siblings; dad, grandmother charged
6
CYFD to open bids for tech upgrade
ABQnews Seeker
Change follows departure of former Cabinet ... Change follows departure of former Cabinet secretary, who pushed for single vendor
7
Competency hearing set in school shooting
ABQnews Seeker
13-year-old will be tried as a ... 13-year-old will be tried as a juvenile if he is deemed fit
8
Advisory panel endorses redistricting maps for New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
Lawmakers plan to convene in December ... Lawmakers plan to convene in December to redraw a range of boundaries
9
Suspect held in monthlong string of robberies
ABQnews Seeker
Bandit apologized to victims in over ... Bandit apologized to victims in over a dozen alleged heists