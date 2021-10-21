 Sports Speak Up! On soccer stadiums and UNM football - Albuquerque Journal

Sports Speak Up! On soccer stadiums and UNM football

By ABQJournal News Staff

IT’S SIMPLE. The reason I’m voting “NO” for the new stadium is because Soccer is Terrible.

— JRM-Corrales

I CONSIDER THIS year Danny Gonzales’ inaugural season as head coach of the Lobos. With all the distractions of the pandemic last year, I am willing to write that off as a lost season. Bringing back Rocky Long as defensive coordinator was the best thing he could have done, and that will not ever change in my mind. But having said that, this season has been more than disappointing. I understand that turning the football program around is a process, but at age 75, I want to see it happen while I am still above ground.

— Bob, UNM Area

IF THE UNM football rebuild is going to be a 5 year marathon, then similar to the late Rosie Ruiz, we’ll be back (God willing) to University Stadium in 2024.

— Ancient Lobo

TO RUDY THE ATTORNEY: For your information the UNM football team has been in a rebuilding mode since 1892 with an overall record of 494-621-31. The last five games the offense has produced 76, 193, 226, 288 and 122 total yards with two TD’s. Good luck with the rebuild as no one wants to play for a team ranked 119 out of 130 (per CBS poll).

— Hunchback Jimmy

I DON’T UNDERSTAND why the offensive coordinator is not calling pass plays that could succeed. (Last) Saturday —one screen pass (intercepted), no draw plays that I could see and incomplete passes 20-30 yards downfield when you are under pressure. What is wrong with the tight ends open at 10 yards. Pathetic!

— BRF Abq


