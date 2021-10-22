New Mexico State hopes that realignment leads to opportunity

LAS CRUCES — New Mexico State’s leadership finds itself in another college sports realignment trickle down nearly a decade after the Western Athletic Conference dissolved as a football conference.The WAC has survived, even bringing back football at the FCS level with quality programs at that level in the southwest and Texas. But as the American Athletic Conference announced on Thursday the addition of UAB, UTSA, North Texas, Florida Atlantic, Charlotte and Rice to begin play at a date to be named later, schools such as Liberty, James Madison and New Mexico State have suddenly been mentioned by national writers.

All six additions came from Conference USA, which is currently down to eight schools with reports on Wednesday that Southern Mississippi and Marshall could soon join the Sun Belt.

C-USA needs at least six schools to compete at the FBS level.

It presents an opportunity for New Mexico State to explore the possibility of joining a FBS conference for the first time since the Sun Belt kicked the Aggies football program out in 2017 and forced what has been an unsuccessful four-year period as a football independent.

“This (Conference USA losing at least six members) is the event the school has been hoping to find in order to be in a FBS conference,” New Mexico State athletic director Mario Moccia said. The WAC is currently on stable ground with 13 schools, six of which play FCS football and the league could very well continue expansion.

But if there was a window to reach out to Conference USA and provide a travel partner for rival UTEP, it likely won’t be open for long with the speed at which these things evolve.

And who knows when there will be another opportunity.

New Mexico State President John Floros said the school does not have an invitation for membership to C-USA, but he would not disclose if NMSU administration has been in contact with either UTEP or Conference USA regarding potential membership.

“If an invitation came from any conference, we have to consider it in the context of if it’s the best thing for NMSU or our student athletes for our sports and the university overall,” said Floros, the WAC Board’s sitting chair.

“Let me tell you that the urgency is there and has always been there. We have always wanted to belong to a conference where all of our sports are represented in FBS football. But we are not dictating that or controlling that. We are part of another conference and our approach right now is to make that conference as strong as possible. Until another possibility comes along, I will continue to work down this path.”

WAC pros, cons

The WAC is about to tip off an intriguing basketball season as a 13-team league in which, despite trips to Seattle and Chicago State, travel will be manageable for the rest of the schools in the league.

Other schools in the league this year include Abilene Christian, California Baptist, Dixie State, Grand Canyon, Lamar, Sam Houston, Stephen F. Austin, Tarleton State, UT Rio Grande Valley and Utah Valley.

But not belonging to a league in football and financial limitations as a whole for the athletic department have been discussed publicly by Moccia and others throughout the years.

“It’s not something that happens all of the time, although these days it seems like it’s happening on a daily basis,” Floros said of the realignment dominoes that have been falling ever since Texas and Oklahoma announced they would leave the Big 12 for the SEC. “I understand that sometimes you have to make decisions quickly, and important decisions for our athletics programs are not going to be made lightly. There will be input from athletics and other parts of the university and discussion with the Regents.”

Travel costs and how fans identify with potential conference rivals are certainly important factors to consider, but belonging to a football conference could bolster the athletic department’s budget.

“In my mind, the financial implications are extremely important,” Floros said. “If we can find ways to fund a lot of our activities and maybe put some money into facilities and coaches and student athletes, that would be one of the biggest and most important boxes to check.”

The two most significant financial implications if New Mexico State were to be invited and accept membership to Conference USA, for example, would be television revenue and College Football Playoff distribution.

The current television deal for C-USA is among the worst in the Group of Five, but the $500,000 distribution per school is greater than the school’s current deal, which is a minimal amount from the WAC for Olympic sports.

Conference USA received $17 million from the College Football Playoff last year to be distributed among conference members.

New Mexico State received the minimum $300,000 for the football team meeting the NCAA’s APR requirement.

Floros said he had a sense that most of the current football schools in the WAC would like to transition to FBS football, but it’s unclear which schools would make the move or grasp a complete understanding of the commitments that it would require.

Even if the league began the transition process to FBS this weekend, there is not a guarantee a new iteration of the WAC would automatically receive CFP monies.

“We have a number of schools playing the FCS level,” Floros said. “The question is what are the next steps we have to take as a conference to first and foremost establish the conference as a FCS conference and then how to move to FBS.”

WAC’s football future

Moccia said that football was not a topic of conversation at this week’s WAC fall meetings in Denver.

There is current uncertainty at the conference level regarding the future of football, as well as which individual schools are either willing or able to play at the FBS level.

“We are monitoring the landscape just like everyone with phone calls incoming and outgoing,” Moccia said. “We have made it clear that joining a FBS conference is 1A and 1B priority at New Mexico State. The WAC is going in the right direction with the Texas schools and we are on the cusp of a new commissioner. I think it’s critical that (we) find out how many schools are interested in transitioning to FBS and how fast they can.”

The league presidents will meet in November, where interviewing finalists for the open WAC Commissioner post will be the focus.

At that point, the conference can begin to gain a better understanding of which schools hope to transition to FBS as the current schools would need either two years to transition from FCS to FBS, or four years as Tarleton State and Dixie State are two years into a four-year transition from Division II football to FCS.

“We are looking for somebody that understands the playground, understand collegiate athletics from a lot of different perspectives and someone who can guide us as a conference in the near future and the long term for all sports, but particularly as it pertains to football and basketball,” Floros said.