2 killed in separate crashes in ABQ on Thursday

Police say two people were killed in separate crashes Thursday in Albuquerque.

Two vehicles were involved in the first crash around 4:30 a.m. near Avenida Cesar Chavez and Interstate 25.

According to the Albuquerque Police Department, a Hyundai passenger vehicle going west on Cesar Chavez had a green light and was going through the southbound I-25 off-ramp intersection when it was hit by a Chevrolet Cavalier going south and exiting “at a high rate of speed.”

“The unknown male driver ran the red traffic signal striking the Hyundai and causing the Chevrolet to roll and the driver was ejected,” APD said.

The driver of the Chevrolet died at the scene. The Hyundai driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The second crash happened mid-day on the West Side in the area of Paseo del Norte and Universe NW.

APD in an update a few hours after the crash said one person involved died from his or her injuries. No other information on the latter crash was immediately available.