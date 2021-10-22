 Police shooting in homicide probe is detailed - Albuquerque Journal

Police shooting in homicide probe is detailed

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Aerial footage shows David Martinez running into Broadway SE and up to a red truck in the seconds before police shot him. (Source: Albuquerque Police Department)

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

Adam Porras was killed at an apartment complex on Cardenas SE near Gibson on July 10.

A month and 10 days later, police shot a person of interest in his death. David Martinez, 26, was critically wounded.

His mother told the Journal he was put on life support after the incident but is recovering.

“He might not make a full recovery but he is going to recover from this,” Tonya Crocker said.

She said she still has a lot of questions about what happened and thinks there is more to the story.

In a press briefing releasing details about the shooting Thursday, Albuquerque Police Department Deputy Cmdr. Kyle Hartsock with the Criminal Investigations Division said detectives from a specialized apprehension unit were looking to talk to Martinez in relation to Porras’s death. Martinez was wanted on an unrelated felony probation violation warrant.

Hartsock said the detectives found Martinez on Aug. 20 in the 1800 block of Arno SE, near Kathryn and Broadway. He was getting into a car and pulling out of the driveway.

“They approached the property on police vehicles and on foot,” Hartsock said. “Mr. Martinez changed directions inside the vehicle, drove through the yard and through a fence in the back part of the yard. He got out of the car, armed with a rifle and started to flee police on foot.”

David Martinez

He said Martinez climbed over fences and ran through yards until he got to Broadway. An officer shot him with a less lethal option, but it did not stop Martinez, Hartsock said.

Aerial footage of the incident shows Martinez running into the street and up to a red truck that had stopped.

That’s when Sgt. Josh Richards and Detective Luke McPeek fired, striking Martinez in the head.

Richards, the supervisor of the Gun Violence Reduction Unit, has been with APD since 2008 and was involved in a shooting in 2016. McPeek, with the investigative services division as part as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Task Force, has been with APD since 2012 and was involved in two shootings in 2013. APD typically releases photos of officers who were involved in shootings but in this case did not because Richards and McPeek are part of sensitive units.

“What both the officers who fired stated in their interview was that they saw and believed that he was going to carjack that red truck that was coming to a stop …,” Hartsock said. “And they were afraid for the safety of that individual as well as the general public that was around and themselves.”

Hartsock said police are still investigating where the gun came from. Martinez has been charged with aggravated assault, attempt to commit armed robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He had been released from the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe on June 25, 2021, and put on parole supervision, a Corrections Department spokesman said.

Police Chief Harold Medina said Martinez was an example of someone who should have been in jail or better monitored.

“I think that we need to be very cautious on how we’re releasing individuals back into the community and our ability to monitor and ensure that they’re not going down this bad path,” Medina said.

As for the death of Porras – that’s also still being investigated.

“It’s still open and active,” Hartsock said. “I’m sorry, but right now that’s all we’re going to say on it because there’s still other leads we’re following up on. But we’re confident to call him a person of interest in that case.”


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Man's death in custody of APD ruled a homicide
ABQnews Seeker
Officers found to have violated policy ... Officers found to have violated policy in use-of-force procedures
2
Navajo group claims uranium mining violates its human rights
ABQnews Seeker
Community resistance to mine license dates ... Community resistance to mine license dates back to mid-1990s
3
Lovebirds flock to reopened county building for licenses
ABQnews Seeker
Some marriages delayed after closure of ... Some marriages delayed after closure of headquarters due to vandalism incidents
4
Police shooting in homicide probe is detailed
ABQnews Seeker
Suspected carjacking by person of interest Suspected carjacking by person of interest
5
Albuquerque's median home price now $298,000
ABQnews Seeker
Metro Albuquerque's rapid home price growth ... Metro Albuquerque's rapid home price growth has leveled off slightly in recent months, but tha ...
6
Complaint says Gonzales coordinated with PAC
2021 city election
One day after the co-chair of ... One day after the co-chair of a pro-Manuel Gonzales political action committee alleged mayoral candidate Eddy Aragon was violating federal law and city election ...
7
Stadium bond opposition sparks ethics complaint
2021 city election
A Downtown Albuquerque resident said his ... A Downtown Albuquerque resident said his neighbors and the public should know who is behind the campaign to defeat the city's $50 million stadium ...
8
Alec Baldwin fired prop gun that killed 1, injured ...
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities say movie star Alec Baldwin ... Authorities say movie star Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun during filming and killed the director of photography and wounded the film's director on ...
9
2 killed in separate crashes in ABQ on Thursday
ABQnews Seeker
Police say two people were killed ... Police say two people were killed in separate crashes Thursday in Albuquerque. Two vehicles were involved in the first crash around 4:30 a.m. near ...