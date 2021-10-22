 Prosecutors seek fine for Benzema in French blackmail trial - Albuquerque Journal

Prosecutors seek fine for Benzema in French blackmail trial

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

VERSAILLES, France — A French court trying an alleged blackmail case involving Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema and four other defendants will render its verdict on Nov. 24.

Benzema, who denies wrongdoing, didn’t attend the trial this week in Versailles that wrapped up Friday. He is charged with complicity in the alleged attempt in 2015 to blackmail France teammate Mathieu Valbuena over a sex tape thought to have been stolen from his mobile phone.

Prosecutors asked that Benzema be fined 75,000 euros ($87,000), the maximum allowed on the charge, and be given a suspended 10-month jail term if found guilty. The law allows for a maximum of five years imprisonment.

The four other defendants were being tried on charges of attempted blackmail.

The defense, in closing arguments on Friday, tried to outline the lack of intent from most of the defendants to extort money and to threaten Valbuena.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


