Fishing Line for Oct. 21, 2021

CATCHES OF THE WEEK

Brandon Marshall of Las Cruces caught a 9-pound catfish at Bill Evans Lake using a nightcrawler worm Oct. 8.

Joaquin Ashley, 6, of Artesia caught a 15.5-inch largemouth bass at Brantley Lake using a Mepps spinner Oct. 9.

Kevin Miller of Santa Fe caught a 20-inch rainbow trout at Canjilon Lakes using a red midge fly Oct. 11.

At Eagle Nest Lake, Chris Serrano of Albuquerque caught a 24-inch rainbow trout using green PowerBait on Oct. 14. … Monica Serrano of Albuquerque caught a 20-inch rainbow trout using green PowerBait on Oct. 12.

At Fenton Lake, Joseph Jones of Carlsbad caught a 17-inch rainbow trout using Fire Balls salmon eggs Oct. 17. … Jothum Stallings of Albuquerque caught a 21.75-inch rainbow trout from his kayak using a nightcrawler worm Oct. 11.

Mateo Martinez, 9, of the Village of Los Ranchos at Grindstone Reservoir caught his limit of trout using PowerBait on Oct. 17.

Alex Martinez, 9, of Farmington caught a 14-inch rainbow trout on the San Juan River using a worm Oct. 9.

If you have a catch of the week story, send it to funfishingnm@gmail.com.

NOTES FROM GAME AND FISH

Northeast fishing report

Fishing for brook trout at Cabresto Lake was fair to good using pale morning dun flies.

Charette Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Cimarron River near Cimarron on Monday morning was 8.07 cubic feet per second. Fishing for trout was good using worms, PowerBait and spinners.

Fishing for trout at Clayton Lake was fair to good using nightcrawler worms and PowerBait. Fishing for catfish was fair to good using chicken liver.

Conchas Lake State Park has closed access to all boat ramps due to dropping water levels. The boat ramps on the south side of the lake managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are open. Fishing for bass was slow.

Fishing for trout at Costilla Creek was good using caddis dry flies. The department has implemented the final phase of a project to expand Rio Grande cutthroat trout in 120 miles of the Costilla watershed in northern New Mexico. The final phase involved removal of fish within a designated area (Rio Costilla from Costilla Dam downstream to the Valle Vidal Boundary including all tributaries and Comanche Creek from the road culvert crossing on Forest Road 1950 downstream to its confluence with Rio Costilla and all tributaries) with a tentative restocking of Rio Grande cutthroat in spring 2022. Places to fish nearby include Costilla Creek below the fish barrier, Upper Comanche Creek, Shuree Ponds, Middle Ponil Creek, Upper Powderhouse Creek, Little Costilla Creek, Vidal Creek and McCrystal Creek. Please check the department website for additional information on the project and to identify alternative angling opportunities in the interim.

Fishing for trout at Cowles Ponds was fair to good using garlic peach PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Coyote Creek was fair to good using brown San Juan worm flies.

Fishing for trout at Eagle Nest Lake was fair to good using green PowerBait. Fishing for pike was good using soft plastic watermelon red Googan Darts and black and white spinners.

Fishing for trout at Eagle Rock Lake was good using pink and orange PowerBait.

Gallinas River had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Hopewell Lake was good using silver Panther Martin spinners, Kastmaster lures and chocolate foam wing emerger flies.

Lake Alice had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Lake Maloya was good using pink garlic PowerBait, silver spinners and nymph flies.

Fishing for trout on the Los Pinos River was good using small beadhead nymph flies.

Maxwell Lake 13 had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Monastery Lake was good using PowerBait and Pistol Pete spinner flies.

Morphy Lake has been closed for the season by the State Parks Division.

Streamflow on the Pecos River near the town of Pecos on Monday morning was 44.7 cfs. Fishing for trout was good using yellow salmon eggs, orange glitter PowerBait, worms, corn and elk hair caddis flies.

Streamflow on the Red River below the hatchery Monday morning was 42.4 cfs. Fishing for trout was good using salmon eggs, small streamer flies and tungsten beadhead nymph flies.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande at the Taos Junction Bridge on Monday morning was 252 cfs. Fishing for trout was good using silver spoons, streamer flies, Poundmeister flies and dry fly with dropper nymph fly setups.

Streamflow on the Rio Hondo on Monday morning near Valdez was 13.6 cfs. Fishing for trout was good using attractor dry flies.

Streamflow on the Rio Mora on Monday morning near Tererro was 19.2 cfs.

Streamflow on the Rio Pueblo near Peñasco on Monday morning was 9.28 cfs. Fishing for trout was good using size 20 zebra midge and copper john flies beneath a stimulator dry fly.

Fishing for trout at Santa Cruz Reservoir was fair using worms and PowerBait.

Shuree Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Springer Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Storrie Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Stubblefield Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for white bass at Ute Lake was fair to good using deep diving crankbaits and jigging slab spoons in 30 to 35 feet of water. Fishing for bass was slow. Fishing for walleye was fair to good using Gulp minnows and blade baits on main lake points in 20 to 25 feet of water. Fishing for catfish was fair to good using nightcrawler worms. The water surface temperature was in the low-to-mid 60s and the main lake color was clear.

Northwest fishing report

Fishing for catfish at Abiquiú Lake was fair using nightcrawler worms and cut bait.

Waterflow on the Animas River below Aztec Monday morning was 264 cfs.

Albuquerque Area Drains had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for tiger muskie at Bluewater Lake was fair to good using jerkbaits and large streamer flies.

Fishing for trout on the Brazos River was good using beadhead nymph flies.

Fishing for trout at Canjilon Lakes was good using dry flies, worms and pink PowerBait.

Monday-morning flows on the Chama River below El Vado and Abiquiú were 35.9 cfs and 74.5 cfs, respectively. Fishing for trout below El Vado Lake was good using nightcrawler worms, salmon eggs and PowerBait. Fishing for trout below Abiquiú Lake was fair to good using green beadhead nymph flies. Please remember, from the river-crossing bridge on U.S. Highway 84 at Abiquiú upstream 7 miles to the base of Abiquiú Dam is special trout waters with a bag limit of two trout only.

Fishing for pike and bass at Cochiti Lake was fair to good using white and silver crankbaits near the dam.

Fishing for trout at El Vado Lake was fair to good using PowerBait at the North El Vado Day Use Area off State Road 95. Fishing for smallmouth bass, perch and trout was fair to good near the Dam Day Use Area.

Fishing for trout at Fenton Lake was fair to good using worms, green PowerBait and Fire Balls salmon eggs. Please remember, only two cutthroat trout are allowed to be harvested per day within the regular five-fish limit.

Willow, Sierra Vista and La Laja boat launches are closed at Heron Lake. The primitive boat launch is open. Shoreline fishing is available between Sierra Vista and the spillway or in Rincon. Fishing for trout was slow. The Quality Waters of the Rio Chama can be accessed at the Rio Chama Trailhead. The stairs are closed so use the road to the spillway. Non-quality waters can be accessed at the North El Vado Day Use Area located on State Road 95, 13 miles west of U.S. Highway 84.

At the Jemez Waters, streamflow on the Jemez near the village of Jemez Springs on Monday morning was 10.0 cfs. Fishing for trout on the San Antonio River was fair to good using small gold spinners.

Fishing for trout at Laguna del Campo was good using orange PowerBait.

Lagunitas Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for bass at Lake Farmington was good using nightcrawler worms and Senko worms.

Due to extremely low water levels and unstable ground conditions, stocking efforts have been suspended at McGaffey Lake. Lake conditions will be monitored and stockings will resume once conditions improve.

Fishing for kokanee salmon at Navajo Lake was good using snagging hooks near the dam.

Fishing for catfish on the Rio Grande was fair to good using hotdogs and nightcrawler worms near Los Lunas.

San Gregorio Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the San Juan River on Monday morning was 451 cfs. Fishing for trout in the quality waters was good using olive, brown and grey midge pattern flies, annelid flies, crystal flash midge pattern flies and leech pattern flies. Fishing for trout in the bait waters was good using worms and salmon eggs.

Fishing for trout at the Seven Springs Brood Pond was good using green PowerBait and worms.

Fishing for trout at Tingley Beach was fair to good using homemade dough bait and salmon eggs. Fishing for catfish was slow to fair using homemade dough bait.

Trout Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Southwest fishing report

Alumni Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

The water level is extremely low at Bear Canyon Lake and will remain low through October for dam repairs.

Fishing for trout at Bill Evans Lake was fair using nightcrawler worms. Fishing for catfish was fair using nightcrawler worms.

Fishing for catfish at Caballo Lake was good using live minnows.

Fishing for white bass at Elephant Butte Lake was fair using crankbaits. Fishing for largemouth bass was fair using live minnows. Fishing for crappie was fair to good using live minnows. Fishing for catfish was fair to good using cut carp bait, live worms and dough bait.

Escondida Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Gila River on Monday morning was 54.8 cfs. Fishing for Gila trout was good using orange nymph flies.

Glenwood Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Lake Roberts had no reports from anglers this week.

Percha Dam had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Quemado Lake was good using salmon peach PowerBait.

Rancho Grande Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande below Elephant Butte on Monday morning was 0.51 cfs. Fishing for catfish south of Hatch was fair using live worms.

Snow Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Trees Lake was good using small grubs, live red worms, PowerBait and dry flies.

Young Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Southeast fishing report

Fishing for trout at Alto Lake was fair using nightcrawler worms. Fishing for bass was good using nightcrawler worms.

Bataan Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Please visit the Open Gate webpage for more information on Berrendo Creek. Fishing for bass was fair to good using nightcrawler worms.

Streamflow on the Black River at Malaga on Monday morning was 23.8 cfs.

Blue Hole Park Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Bonito Lake is closed until further notice by the city of Alamogordo due to fire damage. It appears that the lake will be out of commission until 2022.

Bosque Redondo Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Bottomless Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for bass at Brantley Lake was slow to fair using Mepps spinners.

Fishing for catfish at Carlsbad Municipal Lake was fair using homemade dough bait.

Fishing for catfish at Chaparral Park Lake was fair using shrimp and hotdogs.

Corona Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for all species at Eunice Lake was slow.

Fishing for catfish at Green Meadow Lake was good using nightcrawler worms 24 inches beneath a bobber.

Fishing for catfish at Greene Acres Lake was good using hotdogs and shrimp.

Fishing for trout at Grindstone Reservoir was good using garlic PowerBait.

Fishing for largemouth bass at Jal Lake was fair to good using gray and yellow tube baits.

Fishing for catfish at Lake Van was fair using worms.

Fishing for catfish at Oasis Park Lake was good using cut bait and worms.

Streamflow on the Pecos River below Sumner Lake on Monday morning was 88.3 cfs.

Perch Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Ruidoso River on Monday morning at Hollywood was 5.28 cfs.

Due to low lake levels, Santa Rosa Lake State Park will operate as a no-wake lake until conditions improve.

Fishing for catfish at Sumner Lake was slow to fair using chicken liver and cut bait.