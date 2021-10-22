Farm & Table, La Parada hosting Dia de los Muertos event

Farm & Table restaurant and its adjacent store La Parada are hosting a free community celebration of life Sunday, Oct. 24 in honor of Día de los Muertos.

This family-friendly event starts at 10 a.m. and will run until 4 p.m. Bring a picture of a deceased loved one to place on the community altar. The family pet is invited too for a blessing at 12:45 p.m.

Local Zydeco band Juanita will provide live music from noon until 3 p.m. There will be a workshop where participants will get a chance to decorate their own sugar skull. More than 20 vendors will sell arts and crafts, jewelry and vintage clothing including La Parada, which will sell sugar skull-making supplies and half-price Talavera pots.

Farm & Table will be offering festival food, beer and wine. The restaurant is located at 8917 Fourth Street NW.