911 calls from film crew detail frantic moments after shooting





911 calls released Friday morning paint a picture of the film crew’s response after authorities say Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun that killed the director of photography and wounded the film’s director Thursday afternoon on a Santa Fe movie set.

In one call, a woman identifying herself as a script supervisor tells dispatch, “we’ve had two people accidentally shot by a prop gun; we need help immediately.”

“Was it loaded with a real bullet?” a dispatcher asks.

The caller replies, “I don’t… I can’t tell you that… And this (expletive) AD that yelled at me at lunch – asking about revisions, this mother (expletive) – he’s supposed to check the guns, he’s responsible for what happens on the set.”

“We were rehearsing and it went off and I ran out, we all ran out,” the woman tells dispatch.

Earlier Friday, according to a national news outlet, a California labor union says the prop gun fired had a live round in it and the propmaster was part of a locally-hired crew.

The incident left Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins, 42, dead and Director Joel Souza, 48, injured.

IndieWire reported that the IATSE Local 44, which covers prop masters, sent the email to members early Friday morning that said the movie production’s propmaster was not a member of the union.

“Local 44 has confirmed that the Props, Set Decoration, Special Effects and Construction Departments were staffed by New Mexico crew members. There were no Local 44 members on the call sheet,” IndieWire wrote of the email.

Baldwin took to Twitter Friday morning to says he is heartbroken following the incident on the set of “Rust,” a Western that was being filmed at Bonanza Creek Ranch outside Santa Fe.

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” Baldwin posted on Instagram Friday morning. “I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred…”

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that Baldwin fired a prop gun that killed Hutchins, the director of photography, and wounded Director Joel Souza during filming.

Hutchins was airlifted to University of New Mexico Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Souza was transported to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident.

In his Instagram post, Baldwin said he is in touch with Hutchins’ husband, “offering my support to him and his family.”

“My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna,” he wrote.

The movie, produced by Baldwin, also stars Baldwin and Jensen Ackles among others.

It tells the story of a 13-year-old boy who must fend for himself and his younger brother following the death of their parents in 1880s Kansas, according to the Internet Movie Database website. The teen goes on the run with his long-estranged grandfather, played by Baldwin, after the boy is sentenced to hang for the accidental killing of a local rancher.