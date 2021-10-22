 Lujan Grisham visits White House, plans first overseas travel - Albuquerque Journal

Lujan Grisham visits White House, plans first overseas travel

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, shown in this September 2020 file photo, delivers a public briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic.

SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is visiting the White House and meeting with congressional leaders this week to highlight the importance of a federal public works package for New Mexico and other states, a spokeswoman said.

And she is set to make her first international trip as governor next month — to Scotland for a climate change summit.

The Washington visit is part of her role as chair of the Democratic Governors Association, which is paying for her travel. She is set to return Saturday.

“The infrastructure package specifically is critical for New Mexico, in addition to the Build Back Better agenda,” said Kendall Witmer, a spokeswoman for Lujan Grisham’s reelection campaign.

Democrats in Washington have been locked in negotiations over a bipartisan infrastructure bill and a social services package.

Lujan Grisham is also planning her first international trip as governor.

She will head to Glasgow next month to represent New Mexico at the United Nations Climate Change Conference.

Lujan Grisham has promoted renewable energy in New Mexico, banned routine venting and flaring of natural gas, and ordered the state to join a national coalition seeking to combat the effects of climate change.

She also signed into law the state Energy Transition Act in 2019, requiring the Public Service Co. of New Mexico and public utilities to shift to carbon-free energy generation by 2045.

In a written statement released by the Governor’s Office, Lujan Grisham said she is proud of what’s already been accomplished.

“But I know that we — as a state, as a nation, as a planet — must go further by pursuing bold, equitable and just climate solutions,” she said. “I am looking forward to this significant opportunity for collaboration and action at the global level.”

She is set to participate in a public conversation alongside Secretary of State Tony Blinken, White House climate advisors John Kerry and Gina McCarthy, and Michael Bloomberg, according to the Governor’s Office.

Also tentatively scheduled are an event with the Powering Past Coal Alliance and an event with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.

Nora Meyers Sackett, the governor’s press secretary, said the Scotland trip would be Lujan Grisham’s first international travel in her official capacity as governor.

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Lujan Grisham visits White House, plans first overseas travel
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is visiting ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is visiting the White House and meeting with congressional leaders this week to highlight the importance of a federal public ...
2
Report: Prop gun had 'live round'
ABQnews Seeker
A national news outlet reported Friday ... A national news outlet reported Friday that a California labor union sent an email to members that the prop gun fired by Alec Baldwin ...
3
Man's death in custody of APD ruled a homicide
ABQnews Seeker
Officers found to have violated policy ... Officers found to have violated policy in use-of-force procedures
4
Navajo group claims uranium mining violates its human rights
ABQnews Seeker
Community resistance to mine license dates ... Community resistance to mine license dates back to mid-1990s
5
Lovebirds flock to reopened county building for licenses
ABQnews Seeker
Some marriages delayed after closure of ... Some marriages delayed after closure of headquarters due to vandalism incidents
6
Police shooting in homicide probe is detailed
ABQnews Seeker
Suspected carjacking by person of interest Suspected carjacking by person of interest
7
Alec Baldwin fires prop gun that kills 1, injures ...
ABQnews Seeker
Incident took place on movie set ... Incident took place on movie set outside Santa Fe
8
Stadium bond opposition sparks ethics complaint
2021 city election
A Downtown Albuquerque resident said his ... A Downtown Albuquerque resident said his neighbors and the public should know who is behind the campaign to defeat the city's $50 million stadium ...
9
NM records 1,132 new COVID cases, 7 more fatalities
ABQnews Seeker
Grim milestone of 5,000 deaths nears Grim milestone of 5,000 deaths nears