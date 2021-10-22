Lujan Grisham visits White House, plans first overseas travel

SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is visiting the White House and meeting with congressional leaders this week to highlight the importance of a federal public works package for New Mexico and other states, a spokeswoman said.

And she is set to make her first international trip as governor next month — to Scotland for a climate change summit.

The Washington visit is part of her role as chair of the Democratic Governors Association, which is paying for her travel. She is set to return Saturday.

“The infrastructure package specifically is critical for New Mexico, in addition to the Build Back Better agenda,” said Kendall Witmer, a spokeswoman for Lujan Grisham’s reelection campaign.

Democrats in Washington have been locked in negotiations over a bipartisan infrastructure bill and a social services package.

Lujan Grisham is also planning her first international trip as governor.

She will head to Glasgow next month to represent New Mexico at the United Nations Climate Change Conference.

Lujan Grisham has promoted renewable energy in New Mexico, banned routine venting and flaring of natural gas, and ordered the state to join a national coalition seeking to combat the effects of climate change.

She also signed into law the state Energy Transition Act in 2019, requiring the Public Service Co. of New Mexico and public utilities to shift to carbon-free energy generation by 2045.

In a written statement released by the Governor’s Office, Lujan Grisham said she is proud of what’s already been accomplished.

“But I know that we — as a state, as a nation, as a planet — must go further by pursuing bold, equitable and just climate solutions,” she said. “I am looking forward to this significant opportunity for collaboration and action at the global level.”

She is set to participate in a public conversation alongside Secretary of State Tony Blinken, White House climate advisors John Kerry and Gina McCarthy, and Michael Bloomberg, according to the Governor’s Office.

Also tentatively scheduled are an event with the Powering Past Coal Alliance and an event with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.

Nora Meyers Sackett, the governor’s press secretary, said the Scotland trip would be Lujan Grisham’s first international travel in her official capacity as governor.