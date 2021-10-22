APD: Uber passenger killed in West Side crash

A man was killed after his Uber driver got into a crash Thursday afternoon on the West Side.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said alcohol doesn’t appear to be a factor in the crash.

“It is possible speed may have been a factor. This is an active case and the investigation is ongoing. Charges at this time are unknown until the completion of the case,” he said.

Gallegos said the Uber driver was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

He said the crash occurred sometime before 12:30 p.m. at Universe and Paseo Del Norte NW. Gallegos said the Uber driver made a left on Universe from Paseo when he was struck by a Jeep headed east.

He said the Uber passenger, who was in the back seat, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Jeep refused treatment.