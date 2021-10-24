Swat that flu bug

Yes, it is the 2021-22 flu season. The flu makes you feel lousy – fever, body aches, tiredness, cough, and the list of symptoms goes on.

But the flu can also kill. From 2010 to 2020, the “CDC estimates that flu has resulted in 9 million-41 million illnesses, 140,000-710,000 hospitalizations and 12,000-52,000 deaths annually.”

The flu vaccine helps us avoid the flu. Talk with your health-care provider or the professionals administering the flu vaccine about any questions or concerns you have.

Who should get the flu vaccine?

According to the CDC, everyone 6 months of age and older should get an influenza (flu) vaccine every season, with rare exceptions. For the 2021-22 flu season, the CDC says “all flu vaccines in the United States are ‘quadrivalent’ vaccines, which means they protect against four different flu viruses: an influenza A(H1N1) virus, an influenza A(H3N2) virus, and two influenza B viruses.”

The vaccines come in different forms and strengths for different age groups. Some are manufactured using eggs and some are not. These include a nasal spray for folks age 2-49, a shot for ages 6 months and up, for ages 4 and up, ages 18 and up, and stronger shots for folks age 65 and up. Some people – for example, those who are pregnant or immunocompromised – should not get the nasal form, as it is a live attenuated influenza vaccine. There are rare cases of people who should not receive influenza vaccines at all, though this is uncommon. Everyone who is vaccinated should receive a vaccine that is appropriate for their age and health status. There is no preference for any one vaccine over another.

When should I get it?

Ideally, get a flu vaccine by the end of October. The CDC says “it takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies to develop in the body and provide protection against influenza virus infection. That’s why it’s best to get vaccinated before influenza viruses start to spread in your community.”

What’s different for those 65 and older?

People 65 years and older are at higher risk of developing serious flu complications compared with young, healthy adults. This increased risk is due in part to changes in immune defenses with increasing age. People 65 years and older should get a flu shot, not a nasal spray vaccine. They can get any flu vaccine approved for use in their age group, with no preference for any one vaccine over another. There are regular flu shots that are approved for use in people 65 years and older and there also are two vaccines designed specifically for this age group.

In addition to the flu shot, what preventative measures should I take?

We have been practicing these habits for the past 18 months or longer.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick. If you are sick, limit contact with others as much as possible to keep from infecting them.

• Cover coughs and sneezes.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Can I get the flu from the vaccine?

No, the flu vaccine cannot cause flu. The vaccines either contain inactivated virus, meaning the viruses are no longer infectious, or a particle designed to look like a flu virus to your immune system. While the nasal spray flu vaccine does contain a live virus, the viruses are changed so that they cannot give you the flu.

Can I still get the flu?

The CDC says yes, but you will likely not get as sick and, in fact, will reduce the need to go to the doctor by 40-60%. “During 2019-20, the flu vaccination prevented an estimated 7.5 million influenza illnesses, 3.7 million influenza-associated medical visits, 105,000 influenza-associated hospitalizations, and 6,300 influenza-associated deaths.”

Is it safe to get a COVID-19 vaccine and flu vaccine at the same time?

You can get a COVID-19 vaccine and any other vaccines, including a flu vaccine, at the same visit. If you have concerns about getting both vaccines at the same time, you should speak with a health-care provider.

Can I get a COVID booster?

COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are available for the following Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine recipients who completed their initial series at least six months ago and are:

• 65 years and older

• Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

• Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

• Age 18+ who work in high-risk settings

• Age 18+ who live in high-risk settings

The CDC on Thursday cleared Moderna and J&J COVID-19 boosters, as well as mixing and matching booster vaccines.

Source: CDC website, www.cdc.gov/flu.