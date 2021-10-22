 Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall - Albuquerque Journal

Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

By Mike Stobbe / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

NEW YORK — U.S. health officials may have solved the mystery of how four people in different states came down with a serious tropical disease even though none had traveled internationally: an aromatherapy spray imported from India.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that investigators found the same type of bacteria that causes the disease, melioidosis, in a spray bottle found in one of the patients’ homes.

The four people were from Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota and Texas. Two of them, one a child in Georgia, died.

The agency said it was testing to confirm the bacteria in the bottle is the same strain as that seen in the four patients. It previously said lab analyses showed all four infections were closely related.

The spray found in the Georgia patient’s home was made in India. The genetic profile of the bacteria in the bottle is similar to that of strains usually found in South Asia, the agency said.

The contaminated product is labeled “Better Homes & Gardens Lavender & Chamomile Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones,” the CDC said. It was sold for $4 in 55 Walmart stores and on Walmart’s website starting in February and until Thursday.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission and Walmart issued a recall Friday for 3,900 bottles of the spray in six scents. Officials are investigating whether other scents and brands may pose a risk.

Walmart issued a statement Friday, saying the company took immediate action when federal agencies told the retailer of their findings.

Melioidosis is a rare in the United States, with about 12 cases reported annually. People can get it through direct contact with contaminated soil and water. The CDC said the infection is treatable if caught early and treated correctly.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
911 calls from film crew detail frantic moments after ...
ABQnews Seeker
911 calls released Friday morning paint ... 911 calls released Friday morning paint a picture of the film crew’s response after authorities say Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun that killed ...
2
Alec Baldwin fires prop gun that kills 1, injures ...
ABQnews Seeker
Incident took place on movie set ... Incident took place on movie set outside Santa Fe
3
Man's death in custody of APD ruled a homicide
ABQnews Seeker
Officers found to have violated policy ... Officers found to have violated policy in use-of-force procedures
4
Navajo group claims uranium mining violates its human rights
ABQnews Seeker
Community resistance to mine license dates ... Community resistance to mine license dates back to mid-1990s
5
Lovebirds flock to reopened county building for licenses
ABQnews Seeker
Some marriages delayed after closure of ... Some marriages delayed after closure of headquarters due to vandalism incidents
6
Police shooting in homicide probe is detailed
ABQnews Seeker
Suspected carjacking by person of interest Suspected carjacking by person of interest
7
Fatal crash nets 6 years
ABQnews Seeker
Judge sentences man who was involved ... Judge sentences man who was involved in 2017 collision
8
Sheriff accused of colluding with PAC
2021 city election
Campaign calls allegation 'baseless' Campaign calls allegation 'baseless'
9
NM records 1,132 new COVID cases, 7 more fatalities
ABQnews Seeker
Grim milestone of 5,000 deaths nears Grim milestone of 5,000 deaths nears
10
Stadium bond opposition sparks ethics complaint
2021 city election
A Downtown Albuquerque resident said his ... A Downtown Albuquerque resident said his neighbors and the public should know who is behind the campaign to defeat the city's $50 million stadium ...