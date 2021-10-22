 Albuquerque's outdoors access lands it on a good list - Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque’s outdoors access lands it on a good list

By Stephen Hamway / Journal Staff Writer

A cyclist rides on Bear Canyon Trail in Albuquerque in April. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

We New Mexicans spend a lot of time lamenting the “bad lists” New Mexico and Albuquerque end up on, so why not take some time to highlight a positive one?

Outside Magazine, an industry publication focused on the outdoors, named Albuquerque one of its 20 top cities and towns to live in on its annual list. Our fair city appeared alongside metropolitan areas like Chicago and Philadelphia, and outdoor meccas like Austin, due in large part to investments made at the city and state level.

“To get that recognition is really powerful, and I think it is evidence of the benefits residents are seeing,” said Axie Navas, director of New Mexico’s two-year-old Outdoor Recreation Division and a former editor at the publication, which has offices in Santa Fe and earlier this year was acquired by a Colorado company.

Outside has run a version of this list for more than two decades, but the publication made some changes to its criteria this year.

Rather than fixating on craft beer and beautiful landscapes, this year’s list prioritized affordability and equitable access to the outdoors. The article’s intro said it combined demographic data with on-the-ground research about green infrastructure to create its list. Each section was written by a local expert, with Santa Fe-based writer Murat Oztaskin authoring the Albuquerque capsule.

“From new parks to greater state-level investment, our experts shared highlights of their favorite places and what improvements they’re seeing—or not,” the story reads.

New Mexicans might be accustomed to seeing Santa Fe and Taos appear on lists like this one, but the state’s largest city has not always gotten credit for its access to the outdoors.

And not without reason, as Outside notes. The lands surrounding Albuquerque might be beautiful, but they’ve long been relatively inaccessible to a lot of the city’s population. The article ranks Albuquerque 40th in outdoor access among America’s 100 largest cities, despite abundant public lands.

Navas told the Journal that increasing access to the outdoors for underserved populations, including low-income youth, was one of the reasons the division was created in 2019. Navas pointed to a lack of public transportation to and from public lands as well as a lack of affordable housing near public spaces as barriers to access.

“I think that’s something that communities, the state and the federal government need to address together,” Navas said.

The state’s Outdoor Equity Fund, included in the law that created the outdoor division, is designed to mitigate those barriers by funding organizations that offer equitable access to the outdoors for New Mexico kids. In its second funding cycle, the fund awarded $898,337 to 57 programs across the state, up from $261,863 to 25 programs the year prior. Navas added that states with established outdoor recreation industries, including Colorado and California, have created their own equity programs modeled after New Mexico’s.

“I think New Mexico’s really setting the stage for that work,” Navas said.

At this point, you might be asking: so, what does this have to do with economic development? Beyond having personal benefits, Navas said providing access to the outdoors for kids can help create a lifelong interest in the industry, potentially creating a broader network of workers and entrepreneurs who can power the industry for years to come.

And having New Mexico’s largest city at the middle of that can help establish it as a hub for outdoor offerings in other parts of the state, Navas said. If that happens, Outside won’t be the last national outlet paying attention to Albuquerque’s outdoor economy.

Stephen Hamway covers economic development, health care and tourism for the Journal. He can be reached at shamway@abqjournal.com.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Albuquerque's outdoors access lands it on a good list
ABQnews Seeker
Outside Magazine named Albuquerque one of ... Outside Magazine named Albuquerque one of its 20 top cities and towns to live in on its annual list.
2
New Mexico unemployment rate drops to lowest since March ...
ABQnews Seeker
The state's unemployment rate was the ... The state's unemployment rate was the fifth-highest in the nation in September.
3
Ronchetti steps down from TV job amid campaign intrigue
ABQnews Seeker
Mark Ronchetti could be inching closer ... Mark Ronchetti could be inching closer to a gubernatorial run, after abruptly resigning his job as a KRQE-TV meteorologist Thursday on the heels of ...
4
GOP, district attorney settle records lawsuit
ABQnews Seeker
The state Republican Party has reached ... The state Republican Party has reached a small financial settlement with the 2nd Judicial District Attorney's Office after accusing prosecutors of failing to turn ...
5
Booster shots cleared for more NM adults
ABQnews Seeker
The state Department of Health on ... The state Department of Health on Friday expanded eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots to more New Mexicans, though the priority remains getting first doses ...
6
Search warrant, 911 calls detail movie set shooting
ABQnews Seeker
911 calls released Friday morning paint ... 911 calls released Friday morning paint a picture of the film crew’s response after authorities say Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun that killed ...
7
Lujan Grisham visits White House, plans first overseas travel
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is visiting ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is visiting the White House and meeting with congressional leaders this week to highlight the importance of a federal public ...
8
APD: Uber passenger killed in West Side crash
ABQnews Seeker
A man was killed after his ... A man was killed after his Uber driver got into a crash Thursday afternoon on the West Side. Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, ...
9
Man's death in custody of APD ruled a homicide
ABQnews Seeker
Officers found to have violated policy ... Officers found to have violated policy in use-of-force procedures