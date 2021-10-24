 Former three-term mayor says keep Keller in office - Albuquerque Journal

Former three-term mayor says keep Keller in office

By Martin Chavez / mayor of albuquerque, 1993-97 and 2001-09

I’m supporting Tim Keller for reelection, and I hope you will, too. I’ve watched mayors come and go, both before and after me. One thing they all had in common, myself included, is that no one knows how to do the job of mayor until they’ve done it. When experience is combined with smarts, a sincere desire to improve our city and a sound vision for the future, cities move forward. Among the things that have impressed me about Mayor Keller is his sincere desire to learn and do better.

Authenticity in politics is golden, and Tim Keller is authentic. Time and again, he has disregarded the easy or “political” path in favor of what he believes is right for Albuquerque. Except for the radical anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers, most Albuquerqueans would agree he has led us through this horrific pandemic with a calm, steady hand. Lives have been saved as a result of his leadership and his active partnership with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. We’re not out of the woods yet, but imagine if City Hall abruptly reversed course and opened the doors to allow COVID-19 to run amok in Albuquerque.

Homelessness and crime are on the increase in every major city, and one of the things I like about Keller is he doesn’t see that as an excuse, but rather as a reason to do better. The Gateway Center holds tremendous potential to make a meaningful dent in homelessness. I don’t know if the ABQ Community Safety Department will work, but I admire his willingness to try something new and innovative. No doubt some of his more progressive supporters disagree, but I particularly like his commitment to grow and fund our police department. The Albuquerque Journal accurately described the current monitor overseeing the Department of Justice (DOJ) consent decree as “the weekend guest who never leaves.” Keller understands the problems the consent decree has caused in our fight against crime, but he also knows there is no magic wand to make it disappear. He’s undertaken the hard work to guide us through to the end. This is absolutely the wrong time to turn back or exchange meaningful accomplishment for hollow political rhetoric.

We will get through this pandemic and there are so many good things on the horizon. Whether it’s Netflix, NBC, Amazon or the multitude of public works projects that will enhance our quality of life, we have a lot to look forward to. I have tremendous respect for anyone willing to make the sacrifices involved in running for office, but there is no one in the current field who has the comprehensive vision that Mayor Keller has to realize our potential.

I was proud to lead my hometown for 12 years and rub shoulders with some truly great mayors around the country. How we are perceived is important for a host of reasons, not least of which is economic prosperity. Our mayor is an activist and is highly respected by his counterparts. He is a leader.

I don’t endorse Tim Keller because I agree with him on everything. I don’t. But I do know cities move either forward or backward – there is no neutral or standing in place. Keep Mayor Keller to keep Albuquerque moving forward.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
What does a soil and water conservation district do?
ABQnews Seeker
From arroyo safety to fire prevention, ... From arroyo safety to fire prevention, this grant-funded agency literally covers a lot of ground
2
Residents can work together to fight crime
Guest Columns
Residents can work together, and with ... Residents can work together, and with
3
Land of Enchantment has to ramp up the climate ...
Guest Columns
Land of Enchantment has to ramp ... Land of Enchantment has to ramp up the climate fight
4
First lady says husband will keep ABQ moving forward
Guest Columns
City deserves better than challenger's 'blatantly ... City deserves better than challenger's 'blatantly untrue accusations'
5
Swat that flu bug
Guest Columns
Who should get the flu vaccine? ... Who should get the flu vaccine? According to the CDC, everyone 6 months of age and older should get ...
6
Former three-term mayor says keep Keller in office
Guest Columns
Chavez is impressed by the pandemic ... Chavez is impressed by the pandemic response and the potential of Gateway Center
7
Investing in fiber broadband for our future
From the newspaper
Investment in this technology will support ... Investment in this technology will support students, professionals and families, especially in rural communities
8
Capitalize on enthusiasm and invest in Albuquerque
Guest Columns
Let's make it clear that we ... Let's make it clear that we care about creating a vibrant, exciting community
9
Taxpayer subsidies for pro sports fail economic tests
Guest Columns
It's better that we create the ... It's better that we create the best environments for living, working than cough up taxpayer dollars