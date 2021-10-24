Former three-term mayor says keep Keller in office

I’m supporting Tim Keller for reelection, and I hope you will, too. I’ve watched mayors come and go, both before and after me. One thing they all had in common, myself included, is that no one knows how to do the job of mayor until they’ve done it. When experience is combined with smarts, a sincere desire to improve our city and a sound vision for the future, cities move forward. Among the things that have impressed me about Mayor Keller is his sincere desire to learn and do better.

Authenticity in politics is golden, and Tim Keller is authentic. Time and again, he has disregarded the easy or “political” path in favor of what he believes is right for Albuquerque. Except for the radical anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers, most Albuquerqueans would agree he has led us through this horrific pandemic with a calm, steady hand. Lives have been saved as a result of his leadership and his active partnership with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. We’re not out of the woods yet, but imagine if City Hall abruptly reversed course and opened the doors to allow COVID-19 to run amok in Albuquerque.

Homelessness and crime are on the increase in every major city, and one of the things I like about Keller is he doesn’t see that as an excuse, but rather as a reason to do better. The Gateway Center holds tremendous potential to make a meaningful dent in homelessness. I don’t know if the ABQ Community Safety Department will work, but I admire his willingness to try something new and innovative. No doubt some of his more progressive supporters disagree, but I particularly like his commitment to grow and fund our police department. The Albuquerque Journal accurately described the current monitor overseeing the Department of Justice (DOJ) consent decree as “the weekend guest who never leaves.” Keller understands the problems the consent decree has caused in our fight against crime, but he also knows there is no magic wand to make it disappear. He’s undertaken the hard work to guide us through to the end. This is absolutely the wrong time to turn back or exchange meaningful accomplishment for hollow political rhetoric.

We will get through this pandemic and there are so many good things on the horizon. Whether it’s Netflix, NBC, Amazon or the multitude of public works projects that will enhance our quality of life, we have a lot to look forward to. I have tremendous respect for anyone willing to make the sacrifices involved in running for office, but there is no one in the current field who has the comprehensive vision that Mayor Keller has to realize our potential.

I was proud to lead my hometown for 12 years and rub shoulders with some truly great mayors around the country. How we are perceived is important for a host of reasons, not least of which is economic prosperity. Our mayor is an activist and is highly respected by his counterparts. He is a leader.

I don’t endorse Tim Keller because I agree with him on everything. I don’t. But I do know cities move either forward or backward – there is no neutral or standing in place. Keep Mayor Keller to keep Albuquerque moving forward.