Land of Enchantment has to ramp up the climate fight

The serious effects and ongoing threats from climate change are all too real, and they are becoming increasingly apparent right here in New Mexico.

Our rivers and acequias are regularly running low, we’re seeing hotter summers and milder winters, our forests are more prone to devastating wildfires, and our dwindling winter snowpack fails to meet our growing demand.

Thankfully, our state has taken strong action to address these crises and developed homegrown solutions. From the Energy Transition Act in 2019, to recent wins such as community solar, stronger air and hazardous waste regulations, energy-efficient construction tax credits, and fostering a sustainable transition to a clean energy economy with jobs that can support families, we have made important strides to protect our precious land, air and water.

New Mexico is moving in the right direction, but we need to do much more, and fast.

We must act now if we want to effectively address this looming crisis in a way that mitigates its worst effects, improves the health of our residents, and provides a future for our children and grandchildren, all while creating jobs, addressing systemic inequities and ensuring a just transition for all of New Mexico’s diverse communities.

We currently have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to come together as a state to develop New Mexico-made solutions that will set the stage for generations to come.

That’s why I am convening leaders from across the state, as well as national experts, top advocates and concerned citizens, around this critical issue at the New Mexico Climate Summit this week.

This free, in-person and virtual two-day event will host policy discussions that will help educate state leaders and the general public on the immensity of the crisis facing the Land of Enchantment, inspire urgency to act, and build momentum to move our state forward toward the deep community investments and policy changes necessary.

Attendees will hear from keynote (speakers) including Maite Arce of the Hispanic Access Foundation and Andrew Baumann of Global Strategy Group, as well as Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, UNM professors, Native and tribal leaders and more.

In-depth discussions will also take place around key issues including federal funding opportunities; the future of New Mexico energy; economic diversification; air, land and water conservation efforts; next steps in our fight against the climate crisis; and the barriers and opportunities for New Mexico’s workers in transitioning to a clean-energy economy.

Truly workable and lasting solutions will require bringing together all the diverse parties that encompass New Mexico and putting their various ideas on the table for discussion, and that’s exactly what this summit aims to do.

Climate change is a crisis facing us all – in New Mexico and far beyond. We have important work to do for the sake of our future generations. Join us and be a part of these vital discussions as we work together to create a cleaner, more sustainable and equitable New Mexico for all who call our state home.

NM climate summit

WHEN: 8:30 a.m. Oct. 25 and 26

HOW MUCH: Free

WHERE: Speaker Brian Egolf’s Facebook page, New Mexico’s Facebook page or in Spanish at OLE