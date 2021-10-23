 Crime Stoppers release photo of car in fatal ABQ road rage - Albuquerque Journal

Crime Stoppers release photo of car in fatal ABQ road rage

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

A similar car to the one involved in a fatal road rage shooting Oct. 10 in Northeast Albuquerque. (Crime Stoppers)
Photo of the suspect car in a fatal road rage shooting Oct. 10 in Northeast Albuquerque. (Crime Stoppers)

Crime Stoppers released a photo of the silver Mustang involved in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man during a road rage incident last week in Northeast Albuquerque.

There is a reward of up to $1,000 for information in the death of Kevin Lerma-Hernandez.

On Oct. 15 police responded around 8 p.m. to a crash at Morris and Montgomery and found Lerma-Hernandez fatally injured inside a vehicle.

The Crime Stoppers release said witnesses told police Lerma-Hernandez had gotten into an argument with the driver of a 2015 or newer silver Ford Mustang with a black racing stripe down the roof and hood.


