Residents can work together to fight crime

Since October is Crime Prevention month – designated by President Reagan in 1984 – it is a good time to recognize the importance of one of the oldest crime prevention concepts in North America, neighborhood watch. The National Neighborhood Watch Program was created in 1972. Neighborhood watch is typically a group of 15 to 20 neighbors in the same area who want to make their neighborhood safer by working together with local law enforcement to reduce crime and improve their quality of life. It has always been the very essence of community policing.

Every neighborhood watch has a block captain as the contact person with police. Neighborhood watch reached Albuquerque in 1985 with the establishment of the Albuquerque Block Captains Association. Steve Sink was the first coordinator for training and sustaining neighborhood watches across the city. More recently, each area command hired a crime prevention specialist who trains new neighborhood watches, along with myriad other duties. Laura Kuehn currently coordinates the Crime Prevention and Crime Free programs for the Albuquerque Police Department and works with the Albuquerque Block Captains Association to put on two block captain conferences a year. COVID interfered with in-person conferences, but she has a virtual conference coming up Oct. 30.

New neighborhood watches and block captains are trained how to prevent crime by being observant and reporting suspicious persons, how to make their homes or businesses less appealing targets for crooks and how to communicate effectively with police. In the 13 years I’ve been a block captain, I’ve seen how neighbors can discourage door-to-door scammers, report abandoned/stolen cars to APD, take notes safely on the comings and goings of strangers to a suspected drug house, and, during a SWAT situation, systematically inform other neighbors of what streets to avoid. I know of two Northeast neighborhoods where nearly every street has a neighborhood watch and a block captain. Those neighborhoods have experienced less crime.

We need more neighborhood watches in Albuquerque. Here’s why:

• With APD stretched thin, more block captains could help each area command be better informed about concerns of each neighborhood.

• Many of the original block captains have either retired or resigned due to health. Your neighbors need you younger neighbors to step up to fill their shoes.

• Better communication between officers and those they serve promotes trust between public and police, and vice versa.

• There is a natural fit between neighborhood watches and the new Albuquerque Community Safety unit, which has begun answering calls for service related to mental health, homelessness, substance abuse and other issues, all of them common concerns for neighborhoods.

Please consider helping your street organize a neighborhood watch with a block captain.