North Sports: Week in Review

FOOTBALL

HIT BY INJURIES: For a change, it wasn’t the virus altering a scheduled game. This time, it was a rash of injuries that left the Santa Fe Indian School football team short of enough players to field a squad for its season finale against West Las Vegas, giving the school no choice but to forfeit. The Braves finished the season 5-5, 0-4 in District 2-3A.

BOYS SOCCER / Thursday

LOS ALAMOS 4, POJOAQUE VALLEY 0: The visiting Hilltoppers (15-3-1, 6-0 District 2-4A) scored twice in each half to beat the Elks (9-9-1, 1-4-1).

TAOS 4, MORIARTY 0: Pol Cavalier had two goals and two assists, while Robert Gersten and Sebastian Comtois each had a goal and an assist to lead the visiting Tigers (8-9, 4-2 District 2-4A) past the Pintos.

GIRLS SOCCER / Thursday

LOS ALAMOS 10, POJOAQUE VALLEY 0: Aaliyah Walker and Tara McDonald each scored twice, and Olivia Bell and Paetyn Miller each had a goal and two assists for the host Hilltoppers (12-5-1, 6-0 District 2-4A) against the Elkettes (3-17, 0-6).

MORIARTY 1, TAOS 0: An early goal against the host Tigers (10-6-1, 2-3-1 District 2-4A) stood up for the Pintos.

VOLLEYBALL / Thursday

SANTA FE HIGH 3, ALBUQUERQUE HIGH 0: The host Demonettes (10-7, 5-0 District 5-5A) won a seventh straight match 25-12, 25-14, 25-11 over the Bulldogs.

CAPITAL 3, RIO GRANDE 2: The host Jaguars (6-9, 2-4 District 5-5A) came out strong by winning the first two sets, then had to hold on against the Ravens to win 25-20, 25-20, 14-25, 23-25, 15-11.

SANTA FE INDIAN SCHOOL 3, WEST LAS VEGAS 2: Cameron Conners had 13 kills and Angelina Geissinger had 10 to lead the host Braves (12-8 overall, 4-3 in 2-3A) to a 25-14, 24-26, 22-25, 25-14, 15-8 comeback victory over the Dons (3-13, 0-6).

ST. MICHAEL’S 3, RATON 0: Rhegan Glidewell had 10 kills, while Naya Lino and Marissa Sandoval-Moya each had nine in leading the host Horsemen (15-4, 6-1 District 2-3A) past the Tigers 25-11, 25-19, 25-10.

LOS ALAMOS 3, ESPAÑOLA VALLEY 0: The visiting Hilltoppers (14-6, 5-0 District 2-4A) got 14 kills from Nadia Gallegos to sweep the Sundevils (8-12, 0-5) 25-19, 25-13, 25-18.

ROBERTSON 3, SANTA FE PREP 0: The visiting Cardinals (19-0, 6-0 District 2-3A) swept past the Blue Griffins (8-10, 3-4) 25-14, 25-18, 25-17.

POJOAQUE VALLEY 3, TAOS 2: The host Elkettes (13-7, 4-1 District 2-4A) were pushed to the limit by the Tigers (6-8, 1-4) in a 25-12, 24-26, 25-16, 27-29, 15-5 decision.

PEÑASCO 3, QUESTA 1: The host Panthers (7-7, 1-2 District 5-2A) held on to beat the Wildcats (11-5, 2-3) 25-23, 25-23, 14-25, 26-24.

BOYS SOCCER / Wednesday

SANTA FE HIGH 9, CAPITAL 2: Alex Waggoner scored three goals, and Mike Wisman had two goals and an assist for the Demons (18-1 overall, 9-0 District 5-5A) against the Jaguars (5-12-2, 1-8).

ACADEMY FOR TECHNOLOGY AND THE CLASSICS 8, QUESTA 0: Aldo Rios and Diego Ocon each had two goals and an assist to lead the host Phoenix (4-6, 2-3 District 5-1A/3A) past the Wildcats (1-11, 0-6).

Other Wednesday scores: Monte del Sol 2, Robertson 1

GIRLS SOCCER / Wednesday

SANTA FE HIGH 10, CAPITAL 0; SANTA FE HIGH 11, CAPITAL 0: In a rare doubleheader forced by an earlier rescheduled match because the Jaguars did not have enough players, the Demonettes (19-1, 9-1 District 5-5A) still swept crosstown rival Capital (2-13, 0-9) as Allison Segura-Maez had a hat trick in each game and Jazzi Gonzalez added five in the two matches.

ST. MICHAEL’S 4, SANTA FE PREP 0: Grace Sandoval scored twice, and Elsa Ranney Smith had a goal and two assists for the host Horsemen (12-4, 7-0 District 2-3A) against the Blue Griffins (4-10, 3-5).

ROBERTSON 4, WEST LAS VEGAS 0: Amber Doss and Amor Montoya each scored twice to lead the visiting Cardinals (13-4-2, 6-1 District 2-3A) past the Dons (5-9, 3-5).

VOLLEYBALL / Wednesday

MONTE DEL SOL 3, TIERRA ENCANTADA 0: Krista Terrazas smacked 17 kills for the host Dragons (5-11, 1-2 District 2-2A), leading a sweep of the Alacranes (1-10, 0-2)

ESCALANTE 3, MCCURDY 0: The host Lobos (15-3, 5-0 District 5-2A) had few issues in sweeping the Dragons (1-14, 0-4) 25-17, 25-9, 25-8.

BOYS SOCCER / Tuesday

SANTA FE PREP 2, ST. MICHAEL’S 1: Asher Nathan and Santi Hughes scored quick goals to start the second half for host Blue Griffins (11-2-1, 4-0 District 2-1A/3A) to come back and beat the Horsemen (9-7-1, 2-2), who got an early score from Oliver Rosales.

LOS ALAMOS 3, TAOS 1: Despite a goal from Sebarian Comtois, the visiting Hilltoppers (14-3-1, 5-0 District 2-4A) held on to beat the Tigers (7-9, 3-2).

ACADEMY FOR TECHNOLOGY AND THE CLASSICS 6, QUESTA 1: Avi Pope had two goals for the visiting Phoenix (3-6, 1-3 District 5-1A/3A), and Brian Aldana added a goal and an assist in a win over the Wildcats (1-10, 0-5).

MONTE DEL SOL 4, TIERRA ENCANTADA 3: The host Alacranes (6-5, 4-1 District 5-1A/3A) scored three second goals, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Dragons (6-5, 5-1), who scored twice in each half.

Other Tuesday scores: Pojoaque Valley 2, Moriarty 1

GIRLS SOCCER / Tuesday

LOS ALAMOS 3, TAOS 0: Tara McDonald had a goal and an assist to lead the host Hilltoppers (11-5-1, 5-0 District 2-4A) past the Tigers (9-6-1, 1-3-1).

MORIARTY 6, POJOAQUE VALLEY 0: Although the host Elkettes (3-16, 0-5 District 2-4A) managed two shots on goal, they were unable to score against the Pintos.

VOLLEYBALL / Tuesday

SANTA FE INDIAN SCHOOL 3, SANTA FE PREP 2: Cameron Conners had 16 kills and Angelina Geissinger had 12 for the Braves (11-8, 3-3 District 2-3A) to thwart the Blue Griffins’ (8-9, 3-3) comeback attempt in a 25-18, 25-16, 23-25, 22-25, 15-13 decision.

ST. MICHAEL’S 3, WEST LAS VEGAS 0: Reghan Glidewell and Marissa Sandoval-Moya each had nine kills to lead the host Horsemen (14-4, 5-1 District 2-3A) past the Dons (3-12, 0-5) 25-15, 25-14, 25-20.

LOS ALAMOS 3, POJOAQUE VALLEY 2: It figured it would go right down to the end between the top two teams in District 2-4A. Michelle Macias had 22 kills for the Hilltoppers (13-6, 5-0) and Nadia Gallegos had 19 as the host Elkettes (12-7, 3-1) couldn’t quite keep up, losing 22-25, 29-27, 25-20, 24-26, 15-12.