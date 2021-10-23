Prep FB: Rio Rancho, Cleveland both roll; meet next week

One thing that is almost always true about the Rio Rancho High School football team is this:

When the Rams have a team down, they don’t waste much time finishing them off.

“When we get going,” senior running back Zach Vigil said, “we get get going. You can’t stop the freight train.”

For fifth time in seven games, Rio Rancho walked off an opponent because of the 50-point rule. Volcano Vista was the latest to get this treatment, 57-7 on Friday night at Nusenda Community Stadium.

No. 2 Rio Rancho (7-0, 3-0 in 1-6A) faces No. 1 Cleveland (9-0, 4-0) for the 1-6A title on Friday at 6 p.m. at Rio Rancho.

Vigil had three touchdowns, including a TD reception, and quarterback Dominick Priddy ran for two scores and threw for two others to lead the Rio Rancho offense.

Senior Carlos Archuleta intercepted three passes for the Rams defense; the third of them was a pick-6 for a 51-7 lead midway through the third quarter.

Rio Rancho scored the final 50 points of the game, and ended it on a touchdown pass on the first play of the fourth quarter.

In the middle two quarters, the Rams outscored the Hawks (5-4, 2-2) 44-0.

Vigil capped a 14-play, 67-yard to open the game, and scored from the 1. The Hawks answered immediately, with QB Elliot Paskett-Bell engineering a solid 60-yard drive. He scored on a 1-yard run to tie the game 7-all.

Rio Rancho had all 21 points in the second quarter, including a late, 80-yard drive — a speedy march which consumed barely a minute of clock — and ended with Priddy scoring from 5 yards out with 44 seconds left before halftime.

“We’ve been pretty efficient in two-minute all year,” Rams coach Gerry Pannoni said. “In practice, we’re real efficient at it, so we know we can do it.”

Priddy threw for 260 yards on 17 of 24 passing. Vigil rushed for 132 yards on 18 carries.

— James Yodice

RIO RANCHO 57, VOLCANO VISTA 7

Rio Rancho 7 21 23 6 — 57

Volcano Vista 7 0 0 0 — 7

Scoring: RR, Zach Vigil 1 run (Bailey Siverts kick); VV, Elliot Paskett-Bell 1 run (Diego Chavez kick); RR, Dominick Priddy 3 run (Siverts kick); RR, Javon Jubert 18 pass from Priddy (Siverts kick); RR, Priddy 5 run (Siverts kick); RR, Vigil 22 pass from Priddy (Priddy pass to Javas Maria); RR, Vigil 14 run (Priddy pass to Lucas Lucero); RR, Carlos Archuleta 55 interception return (Siverts kick); RR, Traiven Williams II 10 pass from Noah Nelson (no PAT). Records: RR 7-0; 3-0 in 1-6A; VV 5-4, 2-2.

First downs: RR 20; VV 12. Rushes-yards: RR 29-194; VV 23-61. Passing: RR 19-28-0—270; VV 16-32-2—135. Total offense: RR 464; VV 196. Punts-avg.: RR 1-42.0; VV 4-32.8. Fumbles-lost: RR 2-1; VV 0–0. Penalties-yards: RR 4-41; VV 5-45.

CLEVELAND 54, WEST MESA 0: At Cleveland, senior Brandon West scored the only points his team would need when he returned the opening kickoff 99 yards to paydirt, and fellow senior CJ Muñoz ended the game in the third quarter, catching a 24-yard pass from senior Jack Tavella. Between those touchdowns, it was all underclassmen scoring for the top-ranked Storm (9-0, 4-0 in 1-6A).

Cleveland led 28-0 before the first quarter ended with junior Evan Wysong and sophomore Elijah Brody alternating at quarterback and leading scoring drives. The Mustangs (2-6, 0-3) trailed 48-0 at halftime.

“We got a lot of youngsters out here; a lot of youngsters have been working, but they were able to put the ball in the end zone,” Storm coach Heath Ridenour said.

“We got every senior in the game tonight — 28 guys. … So it was a good night for the program.”

— Gary Herron

CLEVELAND 54, WEST MESA 0

West Mesa 0 0 0 — 0

Cleveland 28 20 6 — 54

Scoring (All Cleveland): Brandon West 99 kickoff return (Evan Wysong kick); Zachary Beranek 1 pass from Wysong (kick failed); Elijah Brody 2 run (Wysong kick); Nic Trujillo 25 pass from Wysong (Chuka Tutman run); Tutman 9 run (kick failed); Harris Moneh 23 run (Wysong kick); Tutman 18 run (Wysong kick); CJ Muñoz 24 pass from Jack Tavella. Records: C 9-0, 4-0 in 1-6A; WM 2-6, 0-3.

First downs: WM 6; C 16. Rushes-yards: WM 12-(minus 4); C 26-324. Passing: WM 10-20-1–173; C 11-16-0–138. Total offense: WM 169; C 462. Punts-avg.: WM 4-35.2; C 0. Fumbles-lost: WM 1-1; C 1-0. Penalties-yards: WM 5-44; C 6-50.

SANDIA 41, CLOVIS 14: At Leon Williams Stadium in Clovis, Sean Johnson caught a pair of touchdown passes, and Dalton Speis threw two TDs off reverses as the Matadors (4-4, 3-1 in 2-6A) pulled even with idle Eldorado for second place in the district.

LOS LUNAS 57, DEL NORTE 0: The Tigers intercepted six Knights passes, and returned four of them for touchdowns as Los Lunas (9-0, 3-0 in 5/6-5A) routed Del Norte and set up a district championship showdown next week with Belen (6-2, 3-0), which beat Highland on Friday.

ALSO FRIDAY NIGHT: Both La Cueva and Centennial won district championships; the Hawks (8-1, 4-0 in 3-6A) beat visiting Hobbs 35-18 at the Field of Dreams, while at Wilson Stadium, the Bears (8-1, 5-0) earned the 2-6A title by virtue of their 47-6 victory over Manzano. …

New Mexico Military (6-2, 2-0) won a first-place matchup in District 4-3A, 42-27 over visiting Hope Christian (5-4, 1-1). …

At Milne Stadium, Valley(3-6) posted a 42-7 nondistrict win over Rio Grande (0-8). …

At Bulldog Bowl in Artesia, the Bulldogs (6-3, 1-1) downed Goddard (5-3, 1-1) 35-21 in District 4-5A action. …

In District 2-3A, Robertson (7-2, 2-1) beat up on shorthanded St. Michael’s, 44-7. The Horsemen are also 7-2 overall and 2-1 in league.