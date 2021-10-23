Vigil to be held at Civic Plaza for cinematographer

The New Mexico community will come together to remember filmmaker Halyna Hutchins.

The 42-year-old director of photography was killed on the set of “Rust” on Thursday, while she filming at Bonanza Creek Ranch, just south of Santa Fe.

According to the International Cinematographers Guild 600, there will be a vigil from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, at Albuquerque Civic Plaza, 1 Civic Plaza.

“Our close-knit film and television community is grieving, and we know that this has deeply affected many of us,” the guild said in a release. “Let’s all take a moment and gather together to honor Halyna and her accomplishments and grieve together as one.”

Organizers are asking attendants to bring a candle. New Mexico’s IATSE 480 is also helping put on the event. Hutchins is survived by her husband, Matthew, and her 9-year-old son.

There is also a GoFundMe to raise money for Hutchins’ family, https://www.gofundme.com/f/raise-funds-in-memory-of-halyna-hutchins