Stunner! Lobos knock off 20-point favorite Wyoming

Isaiah Chavez did it again.
The Rio Rancho product did enough to awaken a slumbering New Mexico offense Saturday in its 14-3 win in Mountain West Conference play vs. host Wyoming in Laramie. The win ended a five-game losing streak for the Lobos (3-5, 1-3). Wyoming, a 20-point underdog, fell to 4-3 and 0-3.
Chavez came on in the final two games last year, both Lobo wins in their 2-5 2020 season. This was his first start of the 2021 season, replacing Kentucky transfer Terry Wilson.
Check back here later for a report by Steve Virgen, and look for print coverage in Sunday’s Journal.
New Mexico 14, Wyoming 3
Associated Press
New Mexico 7 7 0 0 — 14
Wyoming 0 3 0 0 — 3
First Quarter
UNM—Bruckler 43 pass from Chavez (Shelley kick), 1:22.
Second Quarter
WYO—FG Hoyland 27, 4:30.
UNM—Dumas 2 run (Shelley kick), :29.
———
UNM WYO
First downs 12 16
Total Net Yards 259 255
Rushes-yards 44-147 36-108
Passing 112 147
Punt Returns 2-18 2-1
Kickoff Returns 0-0 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 1-4 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 10-11-0 14-30-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 2-24
Punts 6-43.667 4-38.25
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 5-45 7-40
Time of Possession 34:14 25:46
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—New Mexico, Chavez 16-49, Wysong 8-46, Dumas 12-35, B.Cole 6-10, Hall 1-5, Wooden 1-2. Wyoming, Valladay 14-41, Swen 5-27, L.Williams 5-23, Chambers 10-21, Neyor 1-(minus 2), (Team) 1-(minus 2).
PASSING—New Mexico, Chavez 10-11-0-112. Wyoming, Chambers 11-23-1-96, L.Williams 3-7-0-51.
RECEIVING—New Mexico, Scruggs 4-17, Jarvis 2-46, Wysong 2-1, Bruckler 1-43, Hall 1-5. Wyoming, Christensen 3-24, Neyor 2-45, Eberhardt 2-31, Cobbs 2-19, Valladay 2-10, Marcotte 1-6, Swen 1-6, Welch 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—New Mexico, Shelley 30.