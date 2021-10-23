 Stunner! Lobos knock off 20-point favorite Wyoming - Albuquerque Journal

Stunner! Lobos knock off 20-point favorite Wyoming

By Steve Virgen / Journal Asst. Sports Editor

Aaron Dumas scores a touchdown for New Mexico in its win Saturday over Wyoming in Laramie, Wyo. (Courtesy of Corie Apodaca/UNM)

Isaiah Chavez did it again.

The Rio Rancho product did enough to awaken a slumbering New Mexico offense Saturday in its 14-3 win in Mountain West Conference play vs. host Wyoming in Laramie. The win ended a five-game losing streak for the Lobos (3-5, 1-3). Wyoming, a 20-point underdog, fell to 4-3 and 0-3.

Chavez came on in the final two games last year, both Lobo wins in their 2-5 2020 season. This was his first start of the 2021 season, replacing Kentucky transfer Terry Wilson.

Check back here later for a report by Steve Virgen, and look for print coverage in Sunday’s Journal.

 

New Mexico 14, Wyoming 3

Associated Press

New Mexico 7 7 0 0 — 14

Wyoming 0 3 0 0 — 3

First Quarter

UNM—Bruckler 43 pass from Chavez (Shelley kick), 1:22.

Second Quarter

WYO—FG Hoyland 27, 4:30.

UNM—Dumas 2 run (Shelley kick), :29.

———

UNM WYO

First downs 12 16

Total Net Yards 259 255

Rushes-yards 44-147 36-108

Passing 112 147

Punt Returns 2-18 2-1

Kickoff Returns 0-0 0-0

Interceptions Ret. 1-4 0-0

Comp-Att-Int 10-11-0 14-30-1

Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 2-24

Punts 6-43.667 4-38.25

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0

Penalties-Yards 5-45 7-40

Time of Possession 34:14 25:46

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—New Mexico, Chavez 16-49, Wysong 8-46, Dumas 12-35, B.Cole 6-10, Hall 1-5, Wooden 1-2. Wyoming, Valladay 14-41, Swen 5-27, L.Williams 5-23, Chambers 10-21, Neyor 1-(minus 2), (Team) 1-(minus 2).

PASSING—New Mexico, Chavez 10-11-0-112. Wyoming, Chambers 11-23-1-96, L.Williams 3-7-0-51.

RECEIVING—New Mexico, Scruggs 4-17, Jarvis 2-46, Wysong 2-1, Bruckler 1-43, Hall 1-5. Wyoming, Christensen 3-24, Neyor 2-45, Eberhardt 2-31, Cobbs 2-19, Valladay 2-10, Marcotte 1-6, Swen 1-6, Welch 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—New Mexico, Shelley 30.

 

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

