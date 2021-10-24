 Xeric Garden Club to host event - Albuquerque Journal

Xeric Garden Club to host event

By Journal Staff Report

Xeric Garden Club of Albuquerque will host a presentation by George Duda, a founding member of Think Trees New Mexico.

“Love, Wonder, Fear … How Can Trees Be Killing Our Forests?” will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, in the Albuquerque Garden Center Piñon Room, 10120 Lomas Blvd. NE. The event is free and open to all ages.

Duda’s talk includes the history of the Bosque and the changes that have taken place over the years, according to a news release.

For more information visit xericgardenclub.org/index.html.


