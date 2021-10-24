‘Nova’ series tells the story of the universe from its inception to trillions of years into the future

Chris Schmidt is no stranger to making films about science and space.

He’s made a career out of it.

“I’ve filmed several times at the nuclear museum and Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque,” he says.

Schmidt is the co-executive producer on the five-part series, “Nova” presents “Universe Revealed,” which begins broadcasting at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27. The series runs at the same time on Wednesdays through Nov. 24.

The series is a sequel to and expansion on “Nova’s” 2019 series “The Planets.”

Schmidt says the series uses CGI imagery, the latest scientific research, and archival footage captured during scientific missions to immerse viewers in the expansive and dramatic story of the universe, from its moment of inception 13.8 billion years ago, to what could be its ultimate fate, trillions upon trillions of years in the future.

“We’ve all been born into this dramatic and ever-unfolding story of the universe, which has been playing out since the beginning of time,” Schmidt says. “This highly entertaining series aims to answer some of the many questions around the ideas of time and space that we curious beings have long pondered. It’s also a celebration of the incredible power that human beings have to ask questions and find answers, using nothing more than imagination and scientific exploration.”

In this series, “Nova” delves into the vastness of space to capture the powerful moments when the universe changed forever. State-of-the-art animation delivers astonishing, photorealistic glimpses of the birth of the very first star, the chaos created as two galaxies collide, and the power of a supermassive black hole as it flings a star across space so violently that it’s still traveling millions of years later.

“We haven’t gone anywhere and now we’re trying to tell the story of stars, galaxies, alien planets and black holes,” he says. “Without having physically venturing anywhere, we’re able to tell the stories. It’s because of the imaginations of the scientists that they take a piece of the evidence and they verify that through experiments and start to build the story.”

“Nova” even takes viewers back in time to witness the birth of space and time itself.

“This series is hugely ambitious in its scale. It allows us to roam through time and space uncovering exquisite moments of sheer drama that changed the universe forever,” says Andrew Cohen, BBC executive producer. “Extraordinary events laid the way for our own arrival on this tiny planet that orbits just one star of the trillions of stars that make up the visible universe.”