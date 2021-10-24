 Don't forget: 10-digit phone dialing to be required in NM - Albuquerque Journal

Don’t forget: 10-digit phone dialing to be required in NM

By Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Starting Sunday, phone users across New Mexico must include area codes when dialing to make all calls, including local calls that previously only required seven digits.

The requirement for 10-digit dialing is taking hold in numerous states, affecting 82 area codes across the nation, and including both area codes in New Mexico, according to the Northern American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA).

The 505 area code covers the Albuquerque area, Santa Fe and much of northern New Mexico, including Gallup, Farmington and Las Vegas. The 575 area code covers southern and eastern New Mexico, including Las Cruces, Alamogordo, Carlsbad, Roswell, Clovis, Hobbs, Silver City and Artesia.

The change is being made in those area codes where some phone numbers have 988 prefixes. The Federal Communications Commission last year chose 988 for use as the three-digit abbreviated dialing code to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline starting next July.

Beginning Sunday, “calls dialed with only seven digits may not be completed, and a recording may inform you that your call cannot be completed as dialed,” New Mexico state officials said Friday in a statement. Those callers have to hang up and dial again using the area code and seven-digit telephone number.

“It’s a minor inconvenience to reprogram the area code 505 or 575 in our phones but it will make a huge difference if it will save a life and someone can call 988 when they’re having a mental health crisis,” said Dr. David Scrase, cabinet secretary for the New Mexico Human Services Department and acting secretary for the New Mexico Department of Health.

Things that won’t change include customers’ telephone numbers or area codes, the prices or rates of phone calls and the need for some long-distances callers to dial “1″ before the area code and the phone number, the NANPA said Tuesday.


