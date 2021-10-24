 NM film and television community honors Halyna Hutchins - Albuquerque Journal

NM film and television community honors Halyna Hutchins

By Journal Staff Report

New Mexico’s film and television community came together to remember cinematographer Halyna Hutchins at a candlelight vigil at Civic Plaza in Albuquerque on Saturday evening.

Hutchins, 42, was killed Thursday by a prop gun fired during the filming of “Rust” on a movie set near Santa Fe.

“Let’s gather together to honor Halyna and her accomplishments, and grieve together as one,” Local 600 International Cinematographers Guild said on Facebook.

The group is also planning a memorial on Sunday in Burbank, California.


