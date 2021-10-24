NM film and television community honors Halyna Hutchins

Jannis Schelenz, a camera assistant, and Sarah Minnich, an actress, hold hands and candles in a crowd gathered to remember cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. (Nadav Soroker/For the Albuquerque Journal) Candlelight illuminates an image of Halyna Hutchins at a vigil in Albuquerque on Saturday. (Nadav Soroker/For the Albuquerque Journal) Melvin Prescott, a special effects artist, relights candles at an impromptu shrine for Halyna Hutchins. (Nadav Soroker/For the Albuquerque Journal) A crowd gathers at Civic Plaza in Albuquerque to remember Halyna Hutchins. (Nadav Soroker/For the Albuquerque Journal) Prev 1 of 4 Next

New Mexico’s film and television community came together to remember cinematographer Halyna Hutchins at a candlelight vigil at Civic Plaza in Albuquerque on Saturday evening.

Hutchins, 42, was killed Thursday by a prop gun fired during the filming of “Rust” on a movie set near Santa Fe.

“Let’s gather together to honor Halyna and her accomplishments, and grieve together as one,” Local 600 International Cinematographers Guild said on Facebook.

The group is also planning a memorial on Sunday in Burbank, California.