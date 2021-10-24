 Half of city voters favor Keller's job performance - Albuquerque Journal

Half of city voters favor Keller’s job performance

By Jessica Dyer / Journal Staff Writer

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

Slightly more Albuquerque voters are willing to cast ballots for Tim Keller this fall than think he is doing a good job as mayor, according to a new Journal poll.

Although 53% of likely voters in the city say they have voted for Keller or will vote for him, his approval rating in the same poll is 50%.

Thirty-six percent of likely voters disapprove of the job he is doing, and 12% say they have mixed feelings.

Keller, who is now wrapping up his first term in office, has historically enjoyed higher ratings; his job approval rating was 60% a year ago and 61% in 2018.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller. (Roberto E. Rosales/ Journal)

Brian Sanderoff of Research & Polling Inc. said there are likely several reasons for the decline, including crime. With months still to go in 2021, Albuquerque already has broken its annual homicide record. Meanwhile, Keller’s mayoral opponents have spent months highlighting the city’s ongoing crime challenges.

The pandemic may be a factor too. Surveys have shown most residents thought the city government did well responding to COVID-19, which could have contributed to Keller’s 60% rating a year ago but might not be a large consideration in voters’ minds today.

Even beyond that, Sanderoff said, is the normal waning of support.

“It’s hard to maintain high approval ratings during a mayor’s term,” said Sanderoff, whose Albuquerque-based firm conducted the poll.

Not surprisingly, voters from the Democratic mayor’s own party perceive his job performance better than Republicans.

Among Democrats, Keller has a 72% approval rating and 14% disapproval rating. It is nearly the opposite with Republicans – 18% approve, and 70% disapprove.

Just a year ago, 33% of Republicans had given him a favorable review. Sanderoff attributes the falloff at least in part to Keller’s more conservative mayoral challengers, Manuel Gonzales and Eddy Aragon, hammering the message that he’s not done well combating crime.

Independents are split on Keller, with 40% approving and 41% disapproving.

In other demographic breakdowns, women are more likely to give him positive reviews, with 56% approving, compared with 44% of men.

Although 80% of survey respondents who said they were voting for Keller in the Nov. 2 election say they approve of how he’s doing as mayor, 12% say they have mixed feelings and 7% say they disapprove.

That is likely a statement on the overall mayoral field, Sanderoff said.

“They don’t like the alternatives,” he said.

The Journal Poll is based on a scientific, citywide sample of 536 likely regular local election voters, including those who voted in the 2017 and/or 2019 local elections and a small sample of newly registered voters likely to vote in 2021.

The poll was conducted from Oct. 15 through Oct. 21. The voter sample has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.3 percentage points. The margin of error grows for subsamples.

All interviews were conducted by live, professional interviewers, with multiple callbacks to households that did not initially answer the phone.

Both cellphone numbers (82%) and landlines (18%) were used.

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Half of city voters favor Keller's job performance
2021 city election
60% approval rating a year ago ... 60% approval rating a year ago likely due to pandemic response
2
Gonzales' current job approval stands at 34%
2021 city election
Democratic sheriff has little support from ... Democratic sheriff has little support from members of own party
3
Keller has large lead over mayoral opponents
2021 city election
Gonzales, Aragon lag behind; runoff may ... Gonzales, Aragon lag behind; runoff may not be needed
4
Stadium bond opposition sparks ethics complaint
2021 city election
A Downtown Albuquerque resident said his ... A Downtown Albuquerque resident said his neighbors and the public should know who is behind the campaign to defeat the city's $50 million stadium ...
5
Sheriff accused of colluding with PAC
2021 city election
Campaign calls allegation 'baseless' Campaign calls allegation 'baseless'
6
Early voting expands across metro area
2021 city election
20 locations open in Bernalillo County 20 locations open in Bernalillo County
7
Keller, Gonzales say the other unfit for office
2021 city election
Crime, homelessness, vaccine mandates among debate ... Crime, homelessness, vaccine mandates among debate topics
8
Critics lash out at $50M stadium bond
2021 city election
Opponents point to plan's 'hidden costs' Opponents point to plan's 'hidden costs'
9
Gonzales raises over $330K in three weeks
2021 city election
Report comes after unsuccessful legal battle ... Report comes after unsuccessful legal battle for public financing
My News
Most Read