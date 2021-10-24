 Homeowner charged in slaying of motorist in his driveway - Albuquerque Journal

Homeowner charged in slaying of motorist in his driveway

By Associated Press

MARTINDALE, Texas — A Central Texas man has been charged with murder in the driveway shooting of a motorist who had pulled into his driveway.

Terry Duane Turner, 65, of Martindale, Texas, turned himself in Friday after an arrest warrant accused him of murdering Adil Dghoughi in the early morning of Oct. 11.

Investigators said Turner shot the 31-year-old Moroccan immigrant as the man was backing out of Turner’s driveway about 3:40 a.m. After the shooting, Turner told a 911 operator that the motorist had pulled a gun on him. Investigators said they found no firearm in the car.

Turner turned himself in the day after a warrant was issued for his arrest and was released on a $150,000 bond. No listed telephone number could be found for Turner, and a Caldwell County jail official said the name of Turner’s attorney was unavailable Sunday.

Martindale is a town of about 1,200 residents about 30 miles (48.28 kilometers) south of Austin. The almost two-week delay in Turner’s arrest by Martindale and Caldwell County authorities drew criticism from Dghoughi’s family and supporters, including the Council on American Islamic Relations.

Supporters of Dghoughi and his family held a vigil at the Texas Capitol on Saturday, and another was scheduled for Sunday evening in Martindale.

Mehdi Cherkaoui, an attorney representing Dghoughi’s family, said Dghoughi’s windows were closed when he was shot. “The bullet entered his hand before it entered his head. And the bullet exited the victim’s head, and actually there was enough force for it to travel through the passenger-side window,” Cherkaoui told KTBC-TV of Austin.

Sarah Todd, Dghoughi’s girlfriend, told the station that she and Dghoughi were staying at her cousin’s home in the San Antonio suburb of Converse on the night of Oct. 10 after a barbecue but decided to leave just after midnight.

Turner’s Martindale home is seven minutes from Todd’s. “His habits were to drive around and decompress and listen to music,” she explained.

“Something like this should not have even been questioned. If someone is murdered, whether it’s on someone’s property or out in the street, they should automatically be arrested,” she said.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Teen injured in Texas school shooting released from hospital
Around the Region
A 15-year-old who was injured in ... A 15-year-old who was injured in a shooting this month at a Texas high school has been released from the hospital, police said. Police ...
2
Restaurateur whose business was raided by sheriff gets $5M
Around the Region
Maricopa County officials approved a settlement ... Maricopa County officials approved a settlement Wednesday with a restaurant owner in metro Phoenix who claimed in a lawsuit that then-Sheriff Joe Arpaio's office ...
3
Parents of unrestrained girl killed on ride sue theme ...
Around the Region
On her family's first trip since ... On her family's first trip since the pandemic began, 6-year-old Wongel Estifanos got on a vertical drop ride at a Colorado amusement park with ...
4
Ducey lawyer says Tucson can't fire unvaccinated employees
Around the Region
Gov. Doug Ducey's lawyer says Tucson's ... Gov. Doug Ducey's lawyer says Tucson's plan to fire workers who refuse to be vaccinated is illegal. Ducey's general counsel, Anni Foster, outlined her ...
5
Prosecutors allege judge used AR-15 rifle in menacing case
Around the Region
A Colorado state judge charged with ... A Colorado state judge charged with felony menacing is accused of using an AR-15 style rifle to intimidate the alleged victim in the case, ...
6
Colorado Gov announces new state park in western mountains
Around the Region
A private ranch with ponds, springs ... A private ranch with ponds, springs and rare wetland plants in Colorado's western mountains will be part of a new state park, Gov. Jared ...
7
Maricopa County signs onto national opioid settlement
Around the Region
Maricopa County has become the first ... Maricopa County has become the first local government in Arizona to sign onto a massive settlement agreement with pharmaceutical companies over the nation's opioid ...
8
Gunman in Arizona train shooting faced charges in California
Around the Region
The man who died in an ... The man who died in an gunfight in Tucson with law enforcement officers this month after fatally shooting a federal agent inside an Amtrak ...
9
Authorities: Man shot into apartment, causing explosion
Around the Region
Fire investigators believe a man shot ... Fire investigators believe a man shot into a Dallas apartment and hit a gas line, causing an explosion that injured seven people, including four ...