 Schmitt's campaign to pay for Texas trip to announce lawsuit - Albuquerque Journal

Schmitt’s campaign to pay for Texas trip to announce lawsuit

By Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office now says his campaign paid for a trip to Texas last week to announce a lawsuit seeking to force the restart of construction of a southern border wall, and taxpayers paid only for his spokesman to make the trip.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Schmitt’s spokesman, Chris Nuelle, said Sunday that he was mistaken Friday when he said that the state had paid for the entire trip.

Nuells said Sunday that the trip cost about $820, and he defended the reason for it.

“The trip was paid for by the State, because it was a lawsuit filed by the State of Missouri on behalf of the people of Missouri,” Nuelle said in an email. “Further, I booked the cheapest possible accommodations (I stayed at the La Quinta Airport) for this trip to reduce the money spent. Securing the border has far reaching national security implications, including in Missouri, and the focus should be on Joe Biden’s failure to secure the border.”

Schmitt, who is a candidate for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate, filed the lawsuit in a Texas federal court arguing that President Biden’s decision to halt construction on the border wall is unlawful because Congress approved the project in an appropriations bill that became law in December 2020.

Schmitt held a news conference Thursday with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton near the Rio Grande River just outside of El Paso, Texas to announce the lawsuit.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Teen injured in Texas school shooting released from hospital
Around the Region
A 15-year-old who was injured in ... A 15-year-old who was injured in a shooting this month at a Texas high school has been released from the hospital, police said. Police ...
2
Restaurateur whose business was raided by sheriff gets $5M
Around the Region
Maricopa County officials approved a settlement ... Maricopa County officials approved a settlement Wednesday with a restaurant owner in metro Phoenix who claimed in a lawsuit that then-Sheriff Joe Arpaio's office ...
3
Parents of unrestrained girl killed on ride sue theme ...
Around the Region
On her family's first trip since ... On her family's first trip since the pandemic began, 6-year-old Wongel Estifanos got on a vertical drop ride at a Colorado amusement park with ...
4
Ducey lawyer says Tucson can't fire unvaccinated employees
Around the Region
Gov. Doug Ducey's lawyer says Tucson's ... Gov. Doug Ducey's lawyer says Tucson's plan to fire workers who refuse to be vaccinated is illegal. Ducey's general counsel, Anni Foster, outlined her ...
5
Prosecutors allege judge used AR-15 rifle in menacing case
Around the Region
A Colorado state judge charged with ... A Colorado state judge charged with felony menacing is accused of using an AR-15 style rifle to intimidate the alleged victim in the case, ...
6
Colorado Gov announces new state park in western mountains
Around the Region
A private ranch with ponds, springs ... A private ranch with ponds, springs and rare wetland plants in Colorado's western mountains will be part of a new state park, Gov. Jared ...
7
Maricopa County signs onto national opioid settlement
Around the Region
Maricopa County has become the first ... Maricopa County has become the first local government in Arizona to sign onto a massive settlement agreement with pharmaceutical companies over the nation's opioid ...
8
Gunman in Arizona train shooting faced charges in California
Around the Region
The man who died in an ... The man who died in an gunfight in Tucson with law enforcement officers this month after fatally shooting a federal agent inside an Amtrak ...
9
Authorities: Man shot into apartment, causing explosion
Around the Region
Fire investigators believe a man shot ... Fire investigators believe a man shot into a Dallas apartment and hit a gas line, causing an explosion that injured seven people, including four ...