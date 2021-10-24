 Taco restaurant with a twist coming to Rio Rancho - Albuquerque Journal

Taco restaurant with a twist coming to Rio Rancho

By Matt Hollinshead / Rio Rancho Observer

A new restaurant called Tap N Taco is taking over the building at 1120 NM 528 in Rio Rancho, which was the site of a Burger King location that closed. (Matt Hollinshead/Rio Rancho Observer)

RIO RANCHO – Joshua Martinez and his business partners are ready to leave a mark on Rio Rancho’s restaurant scene by launching Tap ‘N Taco next month.

Martinez, who grew up Albuquerque’s North Valley, previously resided in the City of Vision and currently lives in Chandler, Arizona, said the goal is to have Tap ‘N Taco open its doors by mid-November. The independent restaurant will be at 1120 N.M. 528, which used to be a Burger King.

Martinez, who owns the building, plans to stay in Chandler while his business partner Javier Chavira, who also owns Barbacoa El Primo in Albuquerque, runs Tap ‘N Taco. Joel Marquez and Juan Estala are also business partners of Martinez.

“I just love our home state. I’d like to invest back there, and that’s kind of where my upbringing and my roots are,” Martinez said, adding he still has a few properties across the Albuquerque metro area.

He said the concept of Tap ‘N Taco was inspired by a few non-red-meat taco restaurants in Las Vegas, Nevada, and San Diego.

Martinez said Tap ‘N Taco’s main taco items will include al pastor (spicy marinated pork with pineapple on top), carne asada (beef with red chile), carne pollo (seared chicken) and barbacoa (beef slow-cooked with seasonings). He also said the menu will include more vegan-friendly items such as tofu tacos, as well as options like fish and shrimp tacos.

He said the restaurant also has a full liquor license to offer eight local beer taps, four or five brands of bottled Mexican beer and margaritas.

He said the restaurant will feature four high-definition televisions for customers to watch sporting events, and he’s keeping the building’s drive-thru window for those who may not want to dine-in.

In the event COVID-19 cases increase again to the point where the state reissues a ban on indoor dining, Martinez said Tap ‘N Taco will be well-prepared with its drive-thru option and extra patio space.

“Essentially, we looked at all avenues of making sure that the business was going to be successful, whether it was indoor dining, outdoor dining and drive-thru. That’s where we’re at,” he said.

Martinez said he has a business doing professional staffing on large capital projects, adding he also does custom homebuilding and other commercial work.

Once Tap ‘N Taco is established in Rio Rancho, Martinez – who invested in several commercial buildings in Nob Hill and some Albuquerque storage facilities just off Montaño Road and Fourth Street – said he plans to add a location in Albuquerque and potentially Las Cruces.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Albuquerque's outdoors access lands it on a good list
ABQnews Seeker
Outside Magazine named Albuquerque one of ... Outside Magazine named Albuquerque one of its 20 top cities and towns to live in on its annual list.
2
Albuquerque's median home price now $298,000
ABQnews Seeker
Metro Albuquerque's rapid home price growth ... Metro Albuquerque's rapid home price growth has leveled off slightly in recent months, but tha ...
3
New Mexico credit union ceases overdraft fees
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico's oldest credit union will ... New Mexico's oldest credit union will no longer charge overdraft fees to members.
4
New Mexico unemployment rate drops to lowest since March ...
ABQnews Seeker
The state's unemployment rate was the ... The state's unemployment rate was the fifth-highest in the nation in September
5
State seeking new members for cannabis committee
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico is taking applications to ... New Mexico is taking applications to fill two open positions on the state's new Cannabis Regulatory Advisory Committee.
6
Visit Albuquerque leader: Business travel recovery could take years
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque saw its fair share of ... Albuquerque saw its fair share of leisure travelers over the summer, but business travel to the city ...
7
Tech giant planning cargo facility at Sunport
ABQnews Seeker
Amazon is looking to expand its ... Amazon is looking to expand its presence in New Mexico by building a 30,000-square-foot air cargo fa ...
8
Data center operator selects ABQ for new headquarters
ABQnews Seeker
A Maryland-based data center operator is ... A Maryland-based data center operator is moving its headquarters to Albuquerque, according to city officials.
9
ABQ startup builds AI system to monitor satellites
ABQnews Seeker
The Air Force Research Laboratory is ... The Air Force Research Laboratory is betting $750,000 on a new system that Albuquerque-based data an ...
10
NM firm prepares to market cell-signal booster
ABQnews Seeker
A lightweight, portable cell-signal booster recently ... A lightweight, portable cell-signal booster recently got a boost of its own from testing by Sandia N ...