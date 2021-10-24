 Body of missing 26-year-old Texas man located in Grand Teton - Albuquerque Journal

Body of missing 26-year-old Texas man located in Grand Teton

By Associated Press

MOOSE, Wyo. — Rescuers have located and recovered the body of a 26-year-old Texas man in Grand Teton National Park after he was reported missing on Thursday.

The National Park Service said Sunday that Jared Hembree was found near Uhl Hill in the eastern part of the park, or just southeast of the community of Moran.

The Park Service and the Teton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the cause of death.

A search involving more than 80 personnel began after park law enforcement received a call expressing concern for Hembree’s welfare based on the caller’s interaction with Hembree just outside the park. Hembree’s vehicle was found at the Game Warden Point parking area in the eastern part of Grand Teton.

Several agencies participated in the search, including the Civil Air Patrol and Wyoming Highway Patrol.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Schmitt's campaign to pay for Texas trip to announce ...
Around the Region
Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office now ... Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office now says his campaign paid for a trip to Texas last week to announce a lawsuit seeking to force ...
2
Homeowner charged in slaying of motorist in his driveway
Around the Region
A Central Texas man has been ... A Central Texas man has been charged with murder in the driveway shooting of a motorist who had pulled into his driveway. Terry Duane ...
3
Teen injured in Texas school shooting released from hospital
Around the Region
A 15-year-old who was injured in ... A 15-year-old who was injured in a shooting this month at a Texas high school has been released from the hospital, police said. Police ...
4
Restaurateur whose business was raided by sheriff gets $5M
Around the Region
Maricopa County officials approved a settlement ... Maricopa County officials approved a settlement Wednesday with a restaurant owner in metro Phoenix who claimed in a lawsuit that then-Sheriff Joe Arpaio's office ...
5
Parents of unrestrained girl killed on ride sue theme ...
Around the Region
On her family's first trip since ... On her family's first trip since the pandemic began, 6-year-old Wongel Estifanos got on a vertical drop ride at a Colorado amusement park with ...
6
Ducey lawyer says Tucson can't fire unvaccinated employees
Around the Region
Gov. Doug Ducey's lawyer says Tucson's ... Gov. Doug Ducey's lawyer says Tucson's plan to fire workers who refuse to be vaccinated is illegal. Ducey's general counsel, Anni Foster, outlined her ...
7
Prosecutors allege judge used AR-15 rifle in menacing case
Around the Region
A Colorado state judge charged with ... A Colorado state judge charged with felony menacing is accused of using an AR-15 style rifle to intimidate the alleged victim in the case, ...
8
Colorado Gov announces new state park in western mountains
Around the Region
A private ranch with ponds, springs ... A private ranch with ponds, springs and rare wetland plants in Colorado's western mountains will be part of a new state park, Gov. Jared ...
9
Maricopa County signs onto national opioid settlement
Around the Region
Maricopa County has become the first ... Maricopa County has become the first local government in Arizona to sign onto a massive settlement agreement with pharmaceutical companies over the nation's opioid ...