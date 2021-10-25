 UNM seniors finish at home in style - Albuquerque Journal

UNM seniors finish at home in style

By Glen Rosales / For the Journal

UNM’s Madi Hirschman, left, beats Air Force’s Jennifer McFadden to the ball during Sunday’s game. Hirschman scored both goals in the Lobos’ 2-1 victory. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

An unusually large class of fifth-year New Mexico senior soccer players, some of whom were granted an extra year of eligibility due to the coronavirus pandemic, polished off a second straight undefeated home Mountain West slate Sunday with a 2-1 victory over Air Force.

The Lobos (12-4-1, 7-2-1 MWC) clinched at least a share of the Mountain West regular-season title and secured the No. 1 seed for the MWC Tournament.

“I really don’t know what else to say about this group of seniors,” UNM coach Heather Dyche said. “They’re unreal. Undefeated at home (in conference) this year. Undefeated at home last (season). That’s a special streak. I think people are afraid to come play here because of the standard they set. I think that’s a legacy that carries on, that you can’t come to New Mexico and expect an easy game. Really, really proud for them, really proud that we could send them out with an undefeated weekend here. Emotional. They’re good kids. Hard to lose them.”

Eight redshirt seniors toed the home pitch for the final time, including local Eldorado alum Madi Hirschman, who went out with a big-time hootenanny by scoring both goals.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better senior weekend,” she said. “This is my last game on my home pitch. I couldn’t have asked for anything better to get a win.”

It didn’t hurt to score twice, as well.

UNM forward Jadyn Edwards, left, tries to work around Air Force’s Hannah Johnson during Sunday’s contest at UNM Soccer Stadium. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

“I think I have to thank my team for that one,” Hirschman said. “(Jadyn Edwards’) assist was perfect. I just kept telling myself, don’t miss.”

That score came in the 51st minute to put the Lobos up 2-0. In the final minute of the first half, Hirschman corralled a loose ball on the near wing and bombed in the shot to the far post from about 30 yards out.

“I push Madi a lot because I know how great she can be,” Dyche said. “I think sometimes she doesn’t even see that in herself. I believe she’s capable of that every game. She’s so good on the ball and so technical and such a clean finisher and she’s fast. I think you see Madi developing a lot of confidence and I’m happy to see that. That’s how you want someone to wrap up their career, the way she just did. It’s pretty good.”

Air Force (6-9-2, 3-6-1) climbed within a goal with five minutes left when Albuquerque native and St. Pius alum Tatiana Limon finished after a scrum in the goalkeeper’s area following a corner kick.

But that couldn’t dampen the Lobos’ enthusiasm, said outgoing senior ‘keeper Emily Johnson.

“It’s bittersweet,” she said. “There’s been a lot of career games played on this field and I’m just glad we could have our last two as wins. These memories on this field, the (conference) championship on this field, they’re something that we’re never going to forget and I’ll cherish those memories forever.”

Edwards, a senior who has a redshirt year remaining and plans to return to the Lobos to finish her career, said there still is unfinished business for this season.

“It’s huge for us,” she said of Thursday’s regular-season finale at San Diego State, a team the Lobos beat in the conference championship game in the spring. “We still control our own fate so that’s great. They’re going to want to beat us for sure, and we’re going to have to end up beating them to clinch, so it’s going to be a big match, but overall a fun one. I’m excited about it and I’m confident in my team that we’ll be able to put it away.”

NOTE: Following the game, fifth-year senior holding midfielder Alexa Kirton was honored with the game ball for surpassing the program record of games played with 83.

“I think I bring up Alexa every time someone doesn’t because she’s just the heart of our engine,” Dyche said. “She doesn’t stop. And she cares so much. And in addition to that, she’s an unbelievably good soccer player. Her feet are so clean. I think it’s going to be a committee of people that are going to try and fill her shoes. What’s she’s brought to this program is really irreplaceable. Alexa wants our team to win and she could really care less about anything else. She does what it takes to get that done.”

UNM’s Alexa Kirton lifts the game ball after receiving it from Coach Heather Dyche following the win against Air Force. Kirton was awarded for surpassing the program record of games played with 83. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
UNM seniors finish at home in style
College
An unusually large class of fifth-year ... An unusually large class of fifth-year New Mexico senior soccer players, some of whom were granted an extra year of eligibility due to the ...
2
Lobos look like they will change things up
College
When quarterback Terry Wilson transferred to ... When quarterback Terry Wilson transferred to the University of New Mexico from Kentucky, his decision was credited to the fact that he wanted to ...
3
'Expectations are right where they need to be'
College
Cowboys bring back six returners from ... Cowboys bring back six returners from the team that tied for fifth in the conference
4
Chavez's return, gritty defense spark Lobos' upset win at ...
College
Whenever the University of New Mexico ... Whenever the University of New Mexico is going through a losing streak, the Lobos might be smart to go to Isaiah Chavez, their gritty ...
5
Gonzales: It's time for Lobo offense to step up
College
During the past two weeks, the ... During the past two weeks, the University of New Mexico (2-5, 0-3 Mountain West) has scored two touc ...
6
Aggies (1-6) mean business while in paradise to face ...
College
Disappointing as it may sound, the ... Disappointing as it may sound, the New Mexico State Aggies' football trip to Hawaii this week will be pretty much strictly business. NMSU (1-6) ...
7
Fathers know best -- or do they? 3 new ...
College
If you haven't heard, new Lobo ... If you haven't heard, new Lobo men's basketball coach Richard Pitino has a dad who also dabbles in c ...
8
New Mexico State hopes that realignment leads to opportunity
College
LAS CRUCES – New ... LAS CRUCES – New Mexico State's leadership finds itself in another college sports realignmen ...
9
Lobo senior defender Noble lives up to expectations
College
SATURDAY: UNM at Wyoming, 1:30 p.m., ... SATURDAY: UNM at Wyoming, 1:30 p.m., 770 AM/96.3 FM, streaming at Stadium When University of New Mexico senior Joey Noble heard that coach Danny ...