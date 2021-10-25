 25 years of SANE help for rape victims - Albuquerque Journal

25 years of SANE help for rape victims

By Joline Gutierrez Krueger / Journal Staff Writer

The case of the young rape victim years ago has long settled into the recesses of my mind, its edges, names and faces softened, blurred, lost in time.

But what is still sharp is the evidence of her assault, the violence, the damage, the physical invasiveness of it, all detailed by a nurse whose crisp, clear, calm testimony almost surely helped to convince jurors that the defendant was guilty as sin.

That nurse was a member of the Albuquerque Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners Collaborative, or SANE, the medical professionals who provide a range of services from triage to testimony to survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence.

During my years as a cops and court reporter, I often sat through their testimony and came to appreciate these nurses, who care for and shepherd survivors through the trauma and the trial in that same calm, competent and, I would add, compassionate way.

They are the people survivors see as soon as they make the decision to get help, the nurses who not only examine and collect forensic evidence and provide medical care but hold the hand of the survivor through the process, offering services, suggestions and support.

“The first thing we tell our patients is, ‘You survived,’ ” said Connie Monahan, executive director of the local program, a nonprofit, which this month marks 25 years in Albuquerque. “Whatever they did during the assault kept them alive, and that’s important to acknowledge.”

Being a nurse takes a special person. But being a SANE nurse takes a special kind of special person. Fortunately, for Albuquerque there is an ample supply of that special.

“We have no problem recruiting our nurses,” Monahan said. “Using averages, we have responded and treated over 12,500 sexual assault and child sexual abuse victims in these 25 years. That’s not bragging; that’s an expression of ‘OMG.’ ”

Connie Monahan, executive director of the Albuquerque Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners Collaborative, or SANE, urges victims of rape or domestic violence to seek the program’s help regardless of whether they intend to report their assault. The Albuquerque program opened its doors 25 years ago. ROBERTO E. ROSALES/JOURNAL

It’s a part-time job, usually on top of a nurse’s regular full-time job. The nurses – currently 16 of them, with two more in training – work 12-hour shifts, with at least one on call 24/7 and working in tandem with an advocate from the Rape Crisis Center of Central New Mexico.

Monahan suspects that nurses are attracted to the program because it allows them to be nurses, not subordinates under doctors’ orders and time restrictions.

“It’s a nurse-driven model, where it’s just the nurse, advocate and patient, with no one clocking you, where one-on-one time with the patient can be extended as needed,” Monahan said. “It’s the luxury of autonomy and independence.”

Monahan said SANE nurses are also drawn to the forensics aspect of the job, the science with compassion, and, yes, even the chance to testify in court about their findings.

Before the Albuquerque program opened its doors in October 1996, a sexual assault victim had the options of waiting in a crowded, cold and clinical ER to be seen or the harshness of the police station to be heard, both potentially further traumatizing the victim.

Now, they can call SANE no matter the time or day, and a nurse will arrange to meet them in the safe privacy of the SANE unit, in the Family Advocacy Center in Downtown Albuquerque.

The unit includes two fully equipped exam rooms and shares another with Para Los Niños, which handles most of the younger child sexual assault victims and is one of the many other agencies at the FAC.

Nurses can also refer their patients to other community services – providing everything from counseling to cellphones to clothing – most of which are also at the FAC.

Surgical gloves fill a waste can in one of the SANE rooms after an examination.

If the patient is ready, she or he can speak with a sex crimes detective from the Albuquerque Police Department, which maintains offices in a separate wing of the FAC floor.

Monahan said the choice to report a rape to law enforcement is strictly up to the patient, although she has noticed a decrease in the number of cases reported.

“Rates are going down from about 72% of the patients we see filing a report to about 68% now, and that’s not good,” she said. “Women, especially, have a coping mechanism that tells them they should just get over it, or that maybe the assault was somehow their fault. We even had someone say they didn’t come in because she didn’t want to wake up a nurse at midnight.”

APD stores rape kits from “non-reported cases” for two years, so victims have until then to report their assault, she said. But victims also must consider that as time passes memories fade and witnesses disappear. Rape kits are also not tested unless the victim reports, which means the potential to match the DNA with serial rapists doesn’t happen.

New Mexico has 11 SANE units across the state. The Albuquerque program is working with Valencia Shelter Services to open a satellite SANE unit in Los Lunas as early as January.

“Currently, there is no SANE program between Las Cruces and Albuquerque, and that is just too large a distance for a person in trauma to drive,” she said.

Monahan said that although it’s best to see a patient within five days of a rape, she hopes victims will call no matter the time and no matter whether they are ready to speak with a detective.

“We tell them, please, just come in, let us give you the care you need, the exam, the rape kit collection, and the rest can wait if they need that,” she said. “People don’t always make good decisions in crisis. So we give them time.”

SANE nurses are always standing by.

UpFront is a front-page news and opinion column. Reach Joline at 730-2793, jkrueger@abqjournal.com, Facebook or @jolinegkg on Twitter.

 

Reaching SANE
Albuquerque Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners Collaborative can be reached 24/7 by calling 505-884-7263, or 505-884-SANE. More information at abqsane.org.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
25 years of SANE help for rape victims
Blogs
Nurses, services available 24/7 in Downtown ... Nurses, services available 24/7 in Downtown Albuquerque
2
Vigil to be held at Civic Plaza for cinematographer
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico community will come ... The New Mexico community will come together to remember filmmaker Halyna Hutchins. The 42-year-old director of photography was killed on the set of 'Rust' ...
3
'Tremendous honor': New Mexico military retiree featured in four-part ...
Blogs
Cody Ayon grew up knowing that ... Cody Ayon grew up knowing that service is a way of life.As the son of a Mexican mom an ...
4
Beautiful day for an old, blind dog
Blogs
A group of cyclists carried the ... A group of cyclists carried the weak, fragile dog down the mountain to safety – and a foster home
5
Rick Wright: Fight shows Perez needs to be in ...
Boxing/MMA
Like many people, Aaron Angel Perez ... Like many people, Aaron Angel Perez could stand to drop a few pounds. But not for the same reason as ...
6
Regents, city council give approval for south campus TIDD
ABQnews Seeker
The University of New Mexico moved ... The University of New Mexico moved a step closer to launching a massive development project on its south campus, which school officials envision will ...
7
Grammer's MWC ballot: League strong at top, Lobos and ...
ABQnews Seeker
Can we just play some hoops ... Can we just play some hoops again, already? New Mexico college basketball fans have waited long enough for their beloved Lobos and Aggies to ...
8
Family Advocacy Center brings resources together to help survivors ...
Albuquerque News
Center provides free social, legal and ... Center provides free social, legal and law enforcement services
9
Dion’s to open location in Farmington
ABQnews Seeker
Dion's will soon be landing in ... Dion's will soon be landing in the Four Corners region with the opening of a Farmington location early next year, according to the company. ...