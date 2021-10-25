CPOA director gets new position

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

Ed Harness, who resigned as executive director of Albuquerque’s Civilian Police Oversight Agency last week, has been tapped as Louisville, Kentucky’s first inspector general.

The Civilian Review & Accountability Board and the Office of the Inspector General were created in December 2020 and are part of the city’s efforts to “reimagine public safety and build trust between police and the community,” according to a spokeswoman for the Louisville Mayor’s Office. Harness was chosen after a nationwide search, and his appointment is subject to Metro Council approval.

“Louisville’s Inspector General will lead a new office and have the authority to investigate allegations of certain improper interactions between any members of the (Louisville Metro Police Department) with any member of the public,” spokeswoman Jessica Wethington said in a news release. “Duties of the IG’s Office also include examining patterns and practices within LMPD; reviewing policies, procedures and operations; and providing recommendations on improving operations to the Mayor’s Office and Metro Council.”

Harness, who has been executive director of the CPOA since 2015, tendered his resignation during a board meeting Thursday. His last day will be Nov. 15. He blasted the board’s decision to open the position to other applicants after his contract expired.