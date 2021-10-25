 CPOA director gets new position - Albuquerque Journal

CPOA director gets new position

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

Ed Harness, who resigned as executive director of Albuquerque’s Civilian Police Oversight Agency last week, has been tapped as Louisville, Kentucky’s first inspector general.

Ed Harness

The Civilian Review & Accountability Board and the Office of the Inspector General were created in December 2020 and are part of the city’s efforts to “reimagine public safety and build trust between police and the community,” according to a spokeswoman for the Louisville Mayor’s Office. Harness was chosen after a nationwide search, and his appointment is subject to Metro Council approval.

“Louisville’s Inspector General will lead a new office and have the authority to investigate allegations of certain improper interactions between any members of the (Louisville Metro Police Department) with any member of the public,” spokeswoman Jessica Wethington said in a news release. “Duties of the IG’s Office also include examining patterns and practices within LMPD; reviewing policies, procedures and operations; and providing recommendations on improving operations to the Mayor’s Office and Metro Council.”

Harness, who has been executive director of the CPOA since 2015, tendered his resignation during a board meeting Thursday. His last day will be Nov. 15. He blasted the board’s decision to open the position to other applicants after his contract expired.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
‘Everyone was blindsided’: Cleaning service shutdown devastates franchisees
ABQnews Seeker
"Everyone was blindsided" by closure of ... "Everyone was blindsided" by closure of Jan-Pro of New Mexico
2
NM Game Commission honors David Soules
ABQnews Seeker
Outdoorsman, conservation advocate died in March Outdoorsman, conservation advocate died in March
3
Mesquite principal wins national educational leadership award
ABQnews Seeker
Is one of only eight recipients ... Is one of only eight recipients this year
4
What does a soil and water conservation district do?
ABQnews Seeker
From arroyo safety to fire prevention, ... From arroyo safety to fire prevention, this grant-funded agency literally covers a lot of ground
5
CPOA director gets new position
ABQnews Seeker
Ed Harness takes job in Kentucky Ed Harness takes job in Kentucky
6
Speed van test finds 110 mph on Gibson, 140 ...
ABQnews Seeker
And NM tosses mucho mas: 8.5 ... And NM tosses mucho mas: 8.5 tons of roadside trash
7
Call to bar firearms on set grows amid NM ...
ABQnews Seeker
Some in film industry propose special ... Some in film industry propose special effects instead of using guns
8
Most city voters oppose stadium bond measure
2021 city election
Participation by younger voters needed for ... Participation by younger voters needed for measure to succeed
9
Half of city voters favor Keller's job performance
2021 city election
60% approval rating a year ago ... 60% approval rating a year ago likely due to pandemic response