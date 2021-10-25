Mesquite principal wins national educational leadership award

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

A southern New Mexico principal is a recipient of a national educational leadership award, according to the New Mexico Public Education Department.

On Oct. 21, Mesquite Elementary Principal Angela Marie Silvaggio was named a recipient of the Terrel H. Bell Award for Outstanding School Leadership for 2021 by the U.S. Department of Education.

She is one of eight principals to receive the award this year.

The award is designed to recognize principals of National Blue Ribbon Schools for “outstanding work and the vital role they play in guiding their students to success,” according to the PED news release announcing the award.

According to the PED, Silvaggio has taught at Mesquite for eight years, though she began teaching in El Paso before transferring to the Gadsden Independent School District, just south of Las Cruces.

“It’s a very humbling experience, but I’m very grateful,” Silvaggio said in a news release.

Desig nated by the Department of Education, The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program recognizes schools for overall academic excellence or for closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

In addition to Mesquite Elementary School in Mesquite, Mesa Verde Elementary in Farmington and Coronado Elementary in Hobbs are the other National Blue Ribbon Schools in New Mexico.

Mesquite Elementary Principal Angela Marie Silvaggio