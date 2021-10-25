 Microsoft: Russian-backed hackers targeting cloud services - Albuquerque Journal

Microsoft: Russian-backed hackers targeting cloud services

By Alan Suderman / Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. — Microsoft said Monday the same Russia-backed hackers responsible for the 2020 SolarWinds breach continue to attack the global technology supply chain and have been relentlessly targeting cloud service companies and others since summer.

The group, which Microsoft calls Nobelium, has employed a new strategy to piggyback on the direct access that cloud service resellers have to their customers’ IT systems, hoping to “more easily impersonate an organization’s trusted technology partner to gain access to their downstream customers.” Resellers act as intermediaries between giant cloud companies and their ultimate customers, managing and customizing accounts.

“Fortunately, we have discovered this campaign during its early stages, and we are sharing these developments to help cloud service resellers, technology providers, and their customers take timely steps to help ensure Nobelium is not more successful,” Tom Burt, a Microsoft vice president, said in a blog post.

The Biden administration downplayed Microsoft’s announcement. A U.S. government official briefed on the issue who insisted on anonymity to discuss the government’s response noted that “the activities described were unsophisticated password spray and phishing, run-of-the mill operations for the purpose of surveillance that we already know are attempted every day by Russia and other foreign governments.”

The Russian Embassy did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

U.S. and Russian ties have already been strained this year over a string of high-profile ransomware attacks against U.S. targets launched by Russia-based cyber gangs. U.S. President Joe Biden has warned to Russian President Vladimir Putin to get him to crack down on ransomware criminals, but several top administration cybersecurity officials have said recently that they have seen no evidence of that.

Supply chain attacks allow hackers to steal information from multiple targets by breaking into a single product they all use. The U.S. government has previously blamed Russia’s SVR foreign intelligence agency for the SolarWinds hack, a supply-chain hack which went undetected for most of 2020, compromised several federal agencies and badly embarrassing Washington.

The hacking campaign is called SolarWinds after the U.S. software company whose product was used in that effort. The Biden administration in April placed new sanctions against six Russian companies that support the country’s cyber efforts in response to the SolarWinds hack.

Microsoft has been observing Nobelium’s latest campaign since May and has notified more than 140 companies targeted by the group, with as many as 14 believed to have been compromised. The attacks have been increasingly relentless since July, with Microsoft noting that it had informed 609 customers that they had been attacked 22,868 times by Nobelium, with a success rate in the low single digits. That’s more attacks than Microsoft had flagged from all nation-state actors in the previous three years.

“Russia is trying to gain long-term, systematic access to a variety of points in the technology supply chain and establish a mechanism for surveilling – now or in the future – targets of interest to the Russian government,” Burt said.

Microsoft did not name any of the hackers’ targets in their latest campaign. But cybersecurity firm Mandiant said it had seen victims in both Europe and North America.

Mandiant Chief Technology Officer Charles Carmakal said the hackers’ method of going after resellers make detection difficult.

“It shifts the initial intrusion away from the ultimate targets, which in some situations are organizations with more mature cyber defenses, to smaller technology partners with less mature cyber defenses,” he said.

___

AP Business Writer Matt Ott in Silver Spring, Maryland, contributed to this report.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Journal Poll: Most city voters oppose stadium bond measure
2021 city election
Only 27% say that if approved, ... Only 27% say that if approved, facility should be Downtown READ MORE
  • More Journal Polls
    •
    2
    Cleaning service shutdown devastates franchisees
    ABQnews Seeker
    "Everyone was blindsided" by closure of ... "Everyone was blindsided" by closure of Jan-Pro of New Mexico
    3
    Pandemic blamed for crippling Jan-Pro NM, forcing shutdown
    Business
    Georgia-based parent company sued master franchise ... Georgia-based parent company sued master franchise owners
    4
    25 years of SANE help for rape victims
    Blogs
    Nurses, services available 24/7 in Downtown ... Nurses, services available 24/7 in Downtown Albuquerque
    5
    Speed van test finds 110 mph on Gibson, 140 ...
    ABQnews Seeker
    And NM tosses mucho mas: 8.5 ... And NM tosses mucho mas: 8.5 tons of roadside trash
    6
    Call to bar firearms on set grows amid NM ...
    ABQnews Seeker
    Some in film industry propose special ... Some in film industry propose special effects instead of using guns
    7
    CPOA director gets new position
    ABQnews Seeker
    Ed Harness takes job in Kentucky Ed Harness takes job in Kentucky
    8
    NM Game Commission honors David Soules
    ABQnews Seeker
    Outdoorsman, conservation advocate died in March Outdoorsman, conservation advocate died in March
    9
    Mesquite principal wins national educational leadership award
    ABQnews Seeker
    Is one of only eight recipients ... Is one of only eight recipients this year
    10
    Exhaustion in the ICU: Doctors reflect on state's nearly ...
    From the newspaper
    New Mexicans urged to get vaccinated, ... New Mexicans urged to get vaccinated, wear masks indoors