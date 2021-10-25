 Raising Cane’s sets sights on NE Heights for Albuquerque location - Albuquerque Journal

Raising Cane’s sets sights on NE Heights for Albuquerque location

By Pilar Martinez / Journal Staff Writer

The popular chicken finger restaurant Raising Cane’s first Albuquerque location will be in the Northeast Heights, according to city records.

The new location, which the company previously announced is set to open next summer, will be built at 2004 Wyoming NE between Menaul and Indian School, according to a building permit filed on Oct. 14.

Founded in 1996 in Louisiana by Todd Graves, Raising Cane’s has grown to more than 500 locations world-wide.

Once opened, this will be the second location of Raising Cane’s in New Mexico with the first location opening in Las Cruces in 2018, according to the company website.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Raising Cane’s sets sights on NE Heights for Albuquerque ...
ABQnews Seeker
The popular chicken finger restaurant is ... The popular chicken finger restaurant is set to open an Albuquerque location next summer, according to the company. 
2
Cleaning service shutdown devastates franchisees
ABQnews Seeker
"Everyone was blindsided" by closure of ... "Everyone was blindsided" by closure of Jan-Pro of New Mexico
3
Journal Poll: Most city voters oppose stadium bond measure
2021 city election
Only 27% say that if approved, ... Only 27% say that if approved, facility should be Downtown
4
What does a soil and water conservation district do?
ABQnews Seeker
From arroyo safety to fire prevention, ... From arroyo safety to fire prevention, this grant-funded agency literally covers a lot of ground
5
Mesquite principal wins national educational leadership award
ABQnews Seeker
Is one of only eight recipients ... Is one of only eight recipients this year
6
NM Game Commission honors David Soules
ABQnews Seeker
Outdoorsman, conservation advocate died in March Outdoorsman, conservation advocate died in March
7
CPOA director gets new position
ABQnews Seeker
Ed Harness takes job in Kentucky Ed Harness takes job in Kentucky
8
Speed van test finds 110 mph on Gibson, 140 ...
ABQnews Seeker
And NM tosses mucho mas: 8.5 ... And NM tosses mucho mas: 8.5 tons of roadside trash
9
Call to bar firearms on set grows amid NM ...
ABQnews Seeker
Some in film industry propose special ... Some in film industry propose special effects instead of using guns