Raising Cane’s sets sights on NE Heights for Albuquerque location

The popular chicken finger restaurant Raising Cane’s first Albuquerque location will be in the Northeast Heights, according to city records.

The new location, which the company previously announced is set to open next summer, will be built at 2004 Wyoming NE between Menaul and Indian School, according to a building permit filed on Oct. 14.

Founded in 1996 in Louisiana by Todd Graves, Raising Cane’s has grown to more than 500 locations world-wide.

Once opened, this will be the second location of Raising Cane’s in New Mexico with the first location opening in Las Cruces in 2018, according to the company website.