 Texas governor approves state voting maps redrawn by GOP - Albuquerque Journal

Texas governor approves state voting maps redrawn by GOP

By Acacia Coronado / Report for America/Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday signed redrawn voting maps that pave a safer path for the GOP’s slipping majority, leaving opponents hoping courts will block the newly gerrymandered districts before they can be used in the 2022 elections.

Abbott signed the maps Monday, according to a spokeswoman for the governor. The governor’s office did not make an announcement.

Civil rights groups have already filed federal lawsuits that accuse GOP mapmakers of disenfranchising Hispanic and Black residents who are driving the state’s rapid growth. Texas added 4 million new residents since 2010, but under the new U.S. House maps, Republicans added no new districts where Latinos hold a majority.

The new maps end a highly charged year over voting rights in Texas, where Democrats this summer left the state to begin a 38-day holdout in protest of a sweeping elections overhaul.

“The only time that communities of color can get justice is going to the courthouse,” Democratic state Rep. Rafael Anchia said before the final vote on the maps in the Texas House last week.

The newly signed maps mark an end to the state’s once-in-a-decade redistricting process in which lawmakers decide how Texas’ nearly 30 million residents are sorted into political districts and who is elected to represent them. Texas was the only state awarded two additional congressional seats in the 2020 census, increasing the state’s already outsize political clout.

The state’s Mexican American Legislative Caucus, who are mostly Democrats, are seeking documents over who had a hand in the drawing of the maps. The Mexican American Legal Defense Fund, along with other minority and voting advocacy groups, have also filed a separate lawsuit challenging the maps in a federal court.

According to Census figures, more than 9 of 10 new Texans in the last decade were people of color.

Texas Republicans have defended the maps, saying race was not taken into account, except for when preserving equal representation. Republican state Sen. Joan Huffman, who authored the maps and leads the Senate Redistricting Committee, told fellow lawmakers that they were “drawn blind to race.” She also said they were scrutinized by a legal team for violations of the Voting Rights Act.

Texas has had to defend redrawn district lines in court since the Voting Rights Act took effect, but this is the first time since a U.S. Supreme Court ruling said Texas and other states with a history of racial discrimination no longer need to have the Justice Department scrutinize the maps before they are approved.

___

Acacia Coronado is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Texas governor approves state voting maps redrawn by GOP
Around the Region
Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on ... Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday signed redrawn voting maps that pave a safer path for the GOP's slipping majority, leaving opponents hoping ...
2
Former Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods dies at 67
Around the Region
Former Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods, ... Former Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods, a longtime Republican loyalist who changed his registration to Democratic in 2018 because of his frustration at the ...
3
Body of missing 26-year-old Texas man located in Grand ...
Around the Region
Rescuers have located and recovered the ... Rescuers have located and recovered the body of a 26-year-old Texas man in Grand Teton National Park after he was reported missing on Thursday. ...
4
Schmitt's campaign to pay for Texas trip to announce ...
Around the Region
Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office now ... Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office now says his campaign paid for a trip to Texas last week to announce a lawsuit seeking to force ...
5
Homeowner charged in slaying of motorist in his driveway
Around the Region
A Central Texas man has been ... A Central Texas man has been charged with murder in the driveway shooting of a motorist who had pulled into his driveway. Terry Duane ...
6
Teen injured in Texas school shooting released from hospital
Around the Region
A 15-year-old who was injured in ... A 15-year-old who was injured in a shooting this month at a Texas high school has been released from the hospital, police said. Police ...
7
Restaurateur whose business was raided by sheriff gets $5M
Around the Region
Maricopa County officials approved a settlement ... Maricopa County officials approved a settlement Wednesday with a restaurant owner in metro Phoenix who claimed in a lawsuit that then-Sheriff Joe Arpaio's office ...
8
Parents of unrestrained girl killed on ride sue theme ...
Around the Region
On her family's first trip since ... On her family's first trip since the pandemic began, 6-year-old Wongel Estifanos got on a vertical drop ride at a Colorado amusement park with ...
9
Ducey lawyer says Tucson can't fire unvaccinated employees
Around the Region
Gov. Doug Ducey's lawyer says Tucson's ... Gov. Doug Ducey's lawyer says Tucson's plan to fire workers who refuse to be vaccinated is illegal. Ducey's general counsel, Anni Foster, outlined her ...