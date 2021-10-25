 Arizona reports 1,483 new COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths - Albuquerque Journal

Arizona reports 1,483 new COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — Health officials in Arizona on Sunday reported 1,483 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths.

The latest numbers reported by the Department of Health Services’ coronavirus dashboard increased the state’s pandemic totals to 1,149,824 cases and 20,862 known deaths.

The dashboard shows that more than 4.2 million people (58.7% of the state’s population) have received at least one dose of vaccine in Arizona with over 3.6 million residents fully vaccinated (51.1% of the population).

The nationwide rates are 66.3% with at least one dose and 57.4% fully vaccinated, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The number of confirmed or suspected COVID-19 inpatients in the state’s hospitals Saturday was 1,684 which was an increase of three from the previous day.

Meanwhile, the number of ICU beds used by COVID-19 patients was 464. That was 22 lower than Friday.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, the seven-day rolling average of daily deaths rose over the past two weeks, rising from 40 on Oct. 7 to 47.1 on Thursday.

The rolling average of daily new cases in Arizona dropped during the same period, decreasing from 2,405.1 to 2,243.1.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

