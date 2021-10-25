 Winning $108M Mega Millions ticket sold in Lake Havasu City - Albuquerque Journal

Winning $108M Mega Millions ticket sold in Lake Havasu City

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — A Mega Millions ticket sold in Lake Havasu City earlier this week has won the $108 million jackpot, according to Arizona Lottery officials.

They said the winning ticket was sold at the Desert Martini store on Wednesday and it matched all six numbers in Friday night’s drawing.

The jackpot remains unclaimed due to the lottery’s Phoenix office being closed for the weekend, but players have 180 days to redeem their prizes.

Lottery officials said the winning ticket can be paid in 30 payments over 29 years as an annuity, or they can take a lump-sum cash payment of $75.2 million. Both amounts are calculated before taxes.

Officials said the retailer who sold the ticket will also get a $50,000 bonus from the Arizona Lottery.

Executive Director Gregg Edgar said it’s the Arizona Lottery’s second-ever Mega Millions jackpot winner.


